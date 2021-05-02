Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
THURSDAY
A Mississinewa error allowed the go-ahead runs to score in the sixth inning as Frankton pulled out a 6-4 win on the baseball diamond. Bradyn Douglas singled home two runs while Sam Dalton and Sam Hartley combined to limit the Indians to five hits.
In a rematch of the Madison County tennis championship, Alexandria again defeated Frankton by a 3-2 score. Reiley Hiser and Gracyn Hosier won their singles matches in straight sets, and Rylee Pyle pulled out a three-set victory over Abby Hartley. The Eagles swept the doubles matches as Delaney Detling and Daija Kitchen came from a set down to defeat Carlie Remington and Lauren Dungan, and Lauryn Bates and Malaija Kitchen won in straight sets.
Pendleton Heights dropped just four games total in a 5-0 win over Rushville. Abby Cruser, Jessica Thompson and Mackenzie Tabor swept the singles matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores.
Mackenzie Swango hit her first Frankton home run and drove in three runs, and Adyson Coppess allowed two hits and struck out eight as the Eagles beat Mississinewa 8-1.
Oak Hill broke through with the lone run in the ninth inning to edge Alexandria 1-0. The loss spoiled a nine-inning, 13-strikeout performance by Tigers pitcher Kendall Parker.
FRIDAY
Hunter Smith won the 3,200 at Greenfield to highlight a runner-up team performance for the Frankton boys track-and-field team.
Both Madison-Grant teams finished fourth at the Grant 4 track-and-field championships, but the Argylls' effort did include two individual champions. Madison County champions Azmae Turner won the long jump and Emma Ewer took the 200.
Ryann Norris allowed just three hits, and Khloee Gregory homered and drove in three runs as Pendleton Heights blanked Hamilton Southeastern 10-0 in five innings. Hailee Brunnemer and Bo Shelton each drove in two runs for the Arabians.
Lauryn Williams collected three hits and drove in a run, and I’Leigha McKenzie drove in two runs to back the combined three-hit pitching of Jada Bliss and Ally Allen as Anderson blasted Muncie Central 19-5 in five innings.
Lily Daniels and Taylor Williams drove in two runs each as Lapel parlayed seven first-inning runs into an 8-3 win over Winchester. Krystin Davis had three hits for the Bulldogs while Ashlynn Allman had a pair of singles and scored twice.
SATURDAY
Ryan Smith homered and drove in three runs, and Sam Hartley and Evan Webb combined to allow just four hits as Frankton defeated Cowan 12-2 in six innings in the first game of a doubleheader. Trevor McCorkle, Ethan Friend and Nate Moore had two hits and an RBI each. The Eagles dropped the second game 9-1.
A pair of birdies highlighted a round of 85 for medalist Cohen Shores as he led Shenandoah to the Henry County boys golf championship. Jordan Zody (89) and Ryan Craig (93) joined Shores with all-county honors.
Josh Broshar tied for sixth individually with an 85 as Daleville placed third in the Delaware County championship. Logan Hester shot an 88 and came home in ninth place.
Pendleton Heights swept a softball doubleheader from Kokomo by scores of 12-0 and 11-7. The Arabians hit five home runs in the first game, including a grand slam by Grace Scott. Gracie Conkling, Brunnemer, Shelton and Gregory also went deep for PH while Brinkley Epperson allowed five hits and no walks over six innings. Scott homered again in Game 2 and drove in three runs while Kieli Ryan added a two-run blast and Kylie Davis doubled twice.
Gianna Thigpen tripled and drove in two runs, Ella Wall drove in three runs and Shameel Clervrain scored four times as Liberty Christian won a semifinal game of its own invitational 25-8 over Fort Wayne Canterbury. The Lions dropped the championship game to Irvington Prep 8-2 with Wall driving in both LC runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.