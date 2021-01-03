Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
In girls hoops, Lapel knocked off Brebeuf Jesuit and the host Panthers to win the Park Tudor Holiday Shootout.
Despite a 26-point effort from Tyra Ford, Anderson dropped a 58-48 decision at Harrison, its first loss in the North Central Conference.
Three players scored in double figures as Elwood won 66-58 at Frankfort. Jaleigh Crawford led the way for the Panthers with 27 points while Olivia Shannon scored 15 and Morgan Scott added 10 points.
A pair of area stars hit milestones as senior Kaden Howell of Madison-Grant and Liberty Christian junior Christian Nunn each recorded their 1,000th career point.
Nunn scored 14 as the Lions routed Anderson Prep 86-54, improving to 5-3 on the season, while Howell reached the benchmark total as part of a 40-point day — 21 points in a win over Oak Hill and 19 in a loss to Mississinewa — as the Argylls finished as runners-up in the Grant 4 tournament.
Pendleton Heights senior Evan MacMillan announced on social media he will continue his academic and football career at Taylor University. Last season, MacMillan rushed for 399 yards and seven touchdowns and led the Arabians with four interceptions while recording 45 tackles.
Daleville hosted the Bronco Wrestling Duals and went 3-2. Dawson Brooks, Brandon Kinnick, Julius Gerencser and Jackson Ingenito were undefeated for the Broncos.
WEDNESDAY
Four Arabians, led by senior Kylie Davis’ 17 points, scored in double figures as the PH girls routed New Castle 85-44. Hailee Brunnemer scored 15, Abi Rosenkrans 12 and Ava Phillips added 10 as the Arabians improved to 5-0 in the Hoosier Heritage Conference.
The Alexandria girls basketball team won the Wapahani Holiday Invitational, defeating Morristown 61-36 and the host Raiders 65-55 in the championship game. Reece VanBlair scored 24 and Gracyn Hosier added 17 for the Tigers in the title game.
The Madison-Grant girls placed third in the Grant 4 tournament, falling to Oak Hill in the morning before salvaging the consolation game 46-41 over Mississinewa. Azmae Turner scored 37 points in the two games, and Zoey Barnett scored 15 in the third-place game.
The Daleville girls edged Elwood 41-38 and were led by Ellie Hochstetler’s 15 points and Heather Pautler’s nine rebounds.
Alexandria completed the two-day Eastern Holiday Wrestling Classic with a 5-4 record. Isaiah Fye, Blake Sayre, Logan Flowers and Max Naselroad were a perfect 9-0 for the Tigers.
Frankton won its wrestling invitational following a 5-0 day with victories over Knightstown, Batesville, Madison-Grant, Eastern Hancock and Lutheran. Huston Ellingwood, Tommy VanHoover, Seth Lawson and Corbin Alexander were likewise 5-0 individually for the Eagles. The Argylls were 3-2 in the tournament with Lucy Lopez and Jeron Mason enjoying 4-1 days for M-G.
The Anderson boys basketball team returned to the court for the first time in two weeks with a trip to Carmel. The Greyhounds pulled away late for a 44-30 win with Tyrelle Wills leading Anderson with 10 points.
The PH boys built a 12-point halftime advantage but could not hang on, falling to Hamilton Heights 81-74. Luke Candiano led the Arabians with 24 points while Jamison Dunham scored 22.
THURSDAY
Ball State won the first bowl game in program history as it defeated San Jose State 34-13 in the Arizona Bowl. Former Lapel star Will Jones led the Cardinals with 89 yards rushing on 22 carries — including a touchdown — and Shenandoah alum Cody Rudy caught one pass for 7 yards. For the season, Jones gained 282 yards on 69 carries with two TDs while Rudy caught 12 passes for 110 yards.
SATURDAY
In the first girls basketball action of the new year, Daya Greene scored 16 for Madison-Grant, but the Argylls fell at Wabash 43-38. Davis also scored 16 for PH, but the Arabians lost their first Hoosier Heritage Conference game of the season by a 49-38 margin to Mount Vernon.
