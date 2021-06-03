Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Former Anderson star Braden Odom led Trevecca Nazarene into the Division II World Series when he hit for the cycle in an 11-9 win over Davenport at the Midwest Regional in St. Charles, Missouri.
Odom’s eighth-inning triple drove in the winning run for the Trojans as part of a four-RBI game. Odom also drove in a pair in an earlier 6-2 loss to Davenport, the only blemish of the tournament for Trevecca. The Trojans held a 9-1 lead in the middle of the third after Odom’s two-run homer, but Davenport came back to tie the game in the seventh, setting the stage for the former Indians outfielder’s eighth-inning heroics.
For the season, the junior is hitting .361 with eight home runs, 51 RBI, 12 doubles, five triples and 15 stolen bases. Trevecca (36-11) will play Saturday at 1 p.m. against the University of Tampa at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The Division II World Series will be held from June 5-12.
WEDNESDAY
Current Ball State ace and former Pendleton Heights star Chayce McDermott was named second team All-Mid American Conference.
McDermott was 8-2 with a 3.05 earned run average and was fifth in the nation with 125 strikeouts at the end of the regular season. He held opposing hitters to a .207 batting average and had five double-digit strikeout starts, including a season-high 13 against Toledo. In 15 starts, McDermott posted two complete games and allowed 59 hits over 82 2/3 innings.
For his Cardinals career, McDermott is 12-4 with an ERA of 3.43 and struck out 199 batters in 139 innings. He is expected to be picked in the Major League Baseball amateur draft later this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.