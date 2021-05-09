Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
THURSDAY
Frankton senior Abby Williams signed to continue her academic and tennis career at Anderson University.
Evan Webb allowed no hits and one unearned run and struck out six over five innings as Frankton routed Elwood 18-1. Sam Dalton doubled, scored twice and drove in two runs to lead the Eagles.
Maddox Beckley homered and drove in two runs and Chad Harbert doubled and scored three runs to lead Madison-Grant to an 8-5 win over Eastbrook.
Hayley Granger was 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead a 14-hit Lapel attack as the Bulldogs blasted Knightstown 12-0 in five innings. Krystin Davis, Chloe Tucker and Taylor Williams also drove in two runs each for Lapel.
Grace Scott hit two home runs — including a grand slam — as Pendleton Heights took a 13-3 win over Mount Vernon. Gracie Conkling also homered, and Hailee Brunnemer was 3-for-5 with a stolen base and three runs scored for the Arabians.
FRIDAY
Alexandria senior Jagger Orick signed to continue his academic and football career at Anderson University. Orick caught 36 passes last season for 632 yards and nine touchdowns.
Shenandoah scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull out a 2-1 win at Cowan. Dylan McDaniel threw four shutout innings of relief for the Raiders, allowing just one hit and striking out seven. Cole Hughes scored the tying run on a wild pitch, and Kaden McCollough came across with the go-ahead run on a passed ball.
SATURDAY
Frankton defeated Churubusco 10-0 and South Adams 6-4 to claim the South Adams Invitational. Trevor McCorkle drove in four runs to back the two-hit pitching of Tyler Bates in the opener while Bradyn Douglas drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth to knock off the Starfires.
Playing two different opponents did not slow down Lapel as the Bulldogs swept a Saturday doubleheader, 9-7 over Delta and 17-16 over Mississinewa. Owen Imel allowed no earned runs against the Eagles while Parker Allman homered twice and drove in seven runs in the win over the Indians.
Tanner Goff was 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Carson Brookbank threw three shutout innings as Shenandoah topped Wabash 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Elwood scored 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and outlasted Traders Point 15-13. Owen Huff, Colton Jetty and Mason Robison drove in two runs each for the Panthers.
The Shenandoah Raiders placed fourth in the eight-team Delta golf invitational with a score of 367. Jordan Zody led the Raiders with an 82.
Both Anderson Prep and Liberty Christian claimed two titles at the Pioneer Conference’s track-and-field championships. Noah Price was a two-time winner for the Lions, taking both the 800 and the 1,600 while Larry Rodriguez (110 hurdles) and Tyra Gillispie (400) were Jets winners.
Pendleton Heights swept the singles matches and took a 4-1 win over Yorktown. Abby Cruser (No. 1) was a 6-0, 6-0 winner, Jessica Thompson (No. 2) took a 7-5, 6-0, win, and Josie Graves prevailed at the No. 3 spot 6-1, 7-5.
Alexandria’s District 4 fourth-ranked tennis team competed in the Jasper Smash Cancer Tennis invitational Saturday, placing fifth among the eight teams — six of which are also ranked. Reiley Hiser and Rylee Pyle each won two of their three matches as did doubles team Ally Honeycutt and Madison Schuyler.
Shenandoah hit five home runs — including two by Bridget Lohrey -- and the Raiders claimed the Henry County softball championship with a 13-2 win over Knightstown. Kathryn Perry, Alyssa Allen and Meg Stanley also went deep for the Raiders.
Olivia Shannon struck out 10 batters in seven innings and drove in two runs — including the game-winner with a walk-off seventh inning-single — as Elwood topped Class 2A second-ranked Union County 3-2 in the title game of the Panthers Classic. Nevaeh Powell homered and drove in four runs in Elwood’s 9-4 semifinal win over Jay County.
