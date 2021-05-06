Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
The Anderson baseball team allowed just one hit in sweeping a doubleheader from Muncie Central by scores of 13-0 and 15-0. Isaiah Allen allowed no hits over five innings, and Connor Stephenson drove in six runs in the opener while three Anderson pitchers combined on a one-hitter in the nightcap with Linkin Talley pacing the offense with two doubles and four RBI.
Three Shenandoah pitchers allowed no earned runs and just three hits while striking out 12 as the Raiders knocked off Richmond 5-1.
Frankton routed Eastern Hancock 12-2 in a game called after six innings because of the 10-run rule. Bradyn Douglas doubled and drove in three runs to lead the Eagles' offense.
Cohen Gray earned medalist honors with a nine-hole total of 42 as Pendleton Heights defeated Anderson 178-201.
Isaiah Fye shot a 47 to lead the way for Alexandria in a 214-225 win over Madison-Grant.
Elwood won its sixth straight softball game with a 6-0 whitewashing of Tipton. Alivia Boston allowed just three hits and struck out 10 in the circle and was 4-for-4 at the plate with a solo home run.
Daleville’s girls track-and-field team finished second in a three-way meet with Monroe Central and Seton Catholic. The Broncos were led by Sarah Sizemore, who set school records in the 100 (12.95) and the 200 (27.13).
TUESDAY
The Shenandoah track-and-field team, led by Erikka Hill and Sam Hinshaw, garnered a total of seven individual Henry County championships. Hill remained unbeaten in both the shot put and the discus and ran the anchor leg on the winning 4x100 relay team. In his county track debut, Hinshaw — a sophomore — took both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.
In a marathon four-hour match — including a 90-minute rain delay — Alexandria outlasted Mississinewa 3-2, with Gracyn Hosier surviving a match that included three tiebreakers. Rylee Pyle won at No. 3 singles, and Ally Honeycutt and Madison Schuyler took the No. 2 doubles matches in straight sets. Hosier held on for the No. 2 singles win 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-1).
Although Abby Cruser won the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Abby Williams, Frankton won the remaining four matches to defeat Pendleton Heights 4-1. Chainey Lowe and Abby Hartley won the No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches, respectively.
After Oak Hill tied the game with five runs in the top of the sixth, Sam Hartley doubled to score Ryan Spillman with the eventual winning run in an 8-7 victory over Oak Hill.
Madison-Grant did all its scoring in the third inning and held on for a 9-6 win over Alexandria. Mason Richards and Chad Harbert each drove in two runs for the Argylls while Carson Cuneo doubled and drove in a pair for the Tigers.
Landon Alumbaugh carded a 45 to lead the Anderson golfers past Alexandria 198-207.
Shenandoah continued its strong early season play with a 170-193 win over Tri, led by Jordan Zody with a 38.
Makena Alexander homered and drove in three runs to back the strong pitching of Adyson Coppess as Frankton knocked off Oak Hill 4-2.
Alexandria could not get the offense going against Katie Duncan and Sarah Duncan doubled and drove in two runs as Madison-Grant bested the Tigers 6-1.
The Panthers ran their win streak to seven with a 14-4 six-inning win over Mississinewa. Boston doubled and drove in three runs while Makenzie Cornwell and Jaleigh Crawford drove in two runs each for Elwood.
Rileigh Graham drove in four runs with a double and single as Liberty Christian routed Union 23-4 in five innings.
Alyssa Allen enjoyed a four-hit day and scored three times to back the shutout pitching of Emma Whittenburg in a 13-0 Shenandoah win over Marion.
WEDNESDAY
Ricky Howell scattered six hits and struck out seven, and Pendleton Heights snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over Greenfield-Central.
Madison-Grant improved to 11-3 with a 14-4 win over Taylor in five innings. Nick Evans drove in three runs, and Justin Moore added a pair of RBI for the Argylls.
Fye was co-medalist with a 52, and Alex defeated Blackford 228-253.
Aided by a walkover at No. 3 singles, Elwood defeated Madison-Grant 3-2. Kennedy Perrin came back from a one-set deficit at No. 2 singles to upend Nancy Chapel 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 while Olivia Smith and Taylor Hawes took the No. 1 doubles match for the Panthers -- 6-1, 6-4 -- over Lexi Terwillegar and Mya Stansberry.
After Lauryn Williams tied the game in the bottom of the seventh, Anderson scored the winning run in the eighth inning on a dropped third strike for a 5-4 softball win over Hagerstown.
Kieli Ryan hit two home runs and drove in four, and Bo Shelton and Khloee Gregory added two RBI each as Pendleton Heights blasted Carmel 14-4 in six innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.