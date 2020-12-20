Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
The Elwood swim team was swept in a dual meet with Manchester, 82-45 in the boys meet and 89-61 in the girls competition. William Worley, Thomas Gregor, Dustin Maseman and Owen Huff took first for the Panthers in the boys 200 medley relay while Kamryn Moon accounted for four wins for the Elwood girls team. Moon took the 50 and 100 freestyle and teamed up with Ellie Laub, Lauren Hughes and Addison Updegraff to take both the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relay races.
In girls basketball, an increasingly short-handed Pendleton Heights team defeated Lawrence Central 67-60 despite having just six players available. Kylie Davis led three Arabians in double figures with 26 points while Abi Rosenkrans scored 16 and Hailee Brunnemer added 12 points.
Mady Rees scored 15 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, but Liberty Christian came up short against Muncie Burris in a 46-39 loss.
Shenandoah's Blake Surface announced he has accepted a scholarship offer to continue his football and academic career at Indiana State. Surface rarely left the field for the Raiders last season, accounting for over 500 yards in total offense, 142 kick return yards, as well as 50 tackles, two sacks and four interceptions with 10 total touchdowns.
TUESDAY
It was a busy day in girls hoops action. Rachel Soden scored 18 as Shenandoah downed Randolph Southern 65-28, Azmae Turner led Madison-Grant with 12 points as the Argylls whipped Eastern 46-24 and Cagney Utterback scored 13 as Frankton pulled away in the second half for a 48-34 win at Wapahani to improve to 12-0. Daleville came up on the short end of the scoreboard against Class 1A power Blue River Valley, 79-30, with Emi Isom leading the Broncos with 11 points.
In the pool, Pendleton Heights swept their meet with New Palestine, with the boys taking a 106-72 victory and the girls winning 134-50. Trevor Cobb won three events for the boys, and the girls were led by Jaima Link and Grace McKinney, each winning three events.
WEDNESDAY
Christian Nunn scored 18 points, but Liberty Christian fell to Luke Brown and Blackford 70-57.
Turner scored 24 as the Argylls won for the second straight night with a 60-16 decision at Anderson Prep. The Jets were led by Kanyla Wills with 12 points.
THURSDAY
Led by conference coach of the year Mindy Hertzler and 200 freestyle champion Grace McKinney, the Pendleton Heights girls swim team took home the Hoosier Heritage Conference championship for just the fifth time, scoring 393 points to hold off Greenfield-Central with 377 points.
FRIDAY
Kameron Graddy scored 26 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead Shenandoah to a 67-64 win over Northeastern in a rematch of the 2020 Hagerstown sectional championship game.
Reece VanBlair scored 25 points, and Ally Honeycutt added 13 as the Alexandria girls overcame a 12-point second half deficit to knock off Eastbrook 66-54.
SATURDAY
The Daleville wrestling team took two of three matches at Jay County, falling to the host Patriots and defeating Fort Wayne Northrop and Marion. Brandon Kinnick, Julius Gerencser and Reazon Davenport were undefeated for the Broncos.
Shenandoah wrestlers Cole Hughes (182) and Connor White (285) were champions of their weight classes at the Wapahani Raider Rumble, which featured five schools. Hughes shared MVP honors with Knightstown’s Liam Orcutt (195).
The Pendleton Heights boys swim team placed seventh in the HCC tournament with a third-place diving finish from Ashur Grobey, the top Arabians performance.
The PH boys basketball team fell to 0-2 with an 80-44 loss at Guerin Catholic. The Arabians were led by Jamison Dunham and Josiah Gustin with 10 points each.
In girls basketball, Ellie Hochstetler scored 10 to lead Daleville to a 31-21 win over Wes-Del, and Turner scored 12, but the Madison-Grant fell to Mississinewa 47-40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.