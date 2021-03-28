Each Monday, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
Taylor University swept a softball doubleheader from Grace College 14-7 and 9-1 with several area players involved. In Game 1, Maddi Evans (Madison-Grant) homered and drove in five runs for the Trojans while going 3-for-4 with a stolen base. Evans was also 1-for-3 with a stolen base in the second game, with teammate Aleyah Rastetter (Frankton) driving in two runs on 2-for-4 hitting with a double. Rastetter’s former Eagles teammate, Laikyn Lowe, was 0-for-3 in Game 1 but scored a run.
A pair of Shenandoah graduates contributed to Anderson University’s 8-1 men’s tennis victory over Manchester with two wins each. Seth Nation paired up with Colton Stevens for an 8-5 win over Isaac Miller and Samuel Hollingsworth in doubles play before rolling past Hollingsworth 6-0, 6-1 in their singles match. Cory Evans won his doubles match alongside Sam Songer 8-2 over Connor Glenn and Trevor Johnson and added a 6-1, 6-2 singles win over Blake Rentschler.
Kalin Hubble (Anderson) homered, doubled and drove in three runs as Defiance defeated Trine 5-4 in the second half of a doubleheader, salvaging a split for the Yellowjackets. Hubble was also 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the first game, a 3-2 Trine victory. Former Lapel star Taylor Murdock also hit a Game 2 home run for Trine and was 2-for-5 with two RBI in the twinbill.
In volleyball, Macee Rudy (Shenandoah) recorded a career-high 25 digs in IU-Kokomo’s 3-1 win over Thomas More to become the Cougars' all-time leader with 1,988 in her career. The Cougars improved to 20-3, their eighth straight 20-win campaign.
A former Pendleton Heights star had a big day Wednesday as Taylor Fort scored two goals and added two assists for the AU women’s soccer team in a 5-1 victory over Manchester. They were the first two goals for Fort this season, and she now has three assists for the Ravens.
Indiana Wesleyan defeated Taylor 23-0 behind former Anderson quarterback Xander Stokes, who was 24-of-33 for 247 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Preston Scott (Lapel) caught two passes for 24 yards in a losing effort for the Trojans. A sophomore, Stokes has completed 85 of 147 passes this season for 915 yards and six touchdowns while Scott has hauled in six passes for 71 yards with a touchdown this spring.
A trio of former area stars posted spectacular outings while toeing the rubber for their college softball and baseball teams.
Chayce McDermott (Pendleton Heights) struck out 13 batters and allowed just three hits in a complete game 7-1 Ball State win over Toledo. McDermott has made six starts for the Cardinals and is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA while fanning 46 batters in 30 innings.
Not to be outdone, Evans recorded her first career no-hitter in a 7-0 Taylor win over Goshen College. She struck out 16 batters and surrendered just two walks and hit a batter in going the distance. She also delivered a two-run single at the plate and is 9-2 with a 2.46 ERA. Evans is hitting .293 with four home runs for the Trojans.
Jordan Benefiel (Pendleton Heights) hurled a three-hit shutout for Austin Peay in a 5-0 win over Belmont. In six appearances — including five starts — for the Governors, Benefiel is 4-2 with a 1.37 ERA with 36 strikeouts while surrendering just 19 hits over 30.2 innings.
