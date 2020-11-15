Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches, and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Pendleton Heights junior Avery Ross was honored as volleyball all-conference by the Hoosier Heritage Conference. Ross led the Arabians to a 20-9 mark, including a third straight Madison County championship. Despite missing the last seven matches due to injury, Ross led PH with 234 kills and 65 aces and added 17 blocks and 150 digs. This is Ross’s third selection in as many seasons.
The Mid-Eastern Conference also made its volleyball all-conference announcement, which included Erikka Hill and Bridget Lohrey of Shenandoah and Sarah Sizemore from Daleville. Hill finished the season with an area-best 465 kills, 60 aces, 65 blocks and 212 digs while Lohrey led the Raiders with 112 aces, 372 digs and 248 assists.
Sizemore’s Daleville teammates Abby Reed and Ava Papai were named All-Delaware County honorable mention.
Ross also headed up a five-player area contingent that was named all-region by the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association.
Ross was named to the Central Region team for Class 4A while seniors Kaitlyn Bair and Lauren Dungan from Alexandria and Chloee Thomas of Frankton earned 2A North Central Region honors, and Hill was named to the 2A Central Region team.
TUESDAY
The IHSVCA announced its all-state teams with Bair and Dungan being named to the Class 2A second team.
WEDNESDAY
Seniors Tristen Bertram, Josh Farmer, Tanner Goff, Cole Hughes, Justin Hummel and Blake Surface from the 8-4 Shenandoah Raiders were named all-conference by the MEC.
Bertram recorded 55 tackles — including 11 for a loss — with 3.5 sacks and recovered two fumbles while Hummel (144 tackles, six sacks) and Farmer (90 tackles, three sacks, two fumble recoveries) helped anchor the defense. Goff threw for over 1,300 yards while leading the Raiders in rushing with 1,060 yards and a total of 29 touchdowns through the air and on the ground. Surface rushed for 299 yards, caught 21 passes for 252 yards with 10 total touchdowns and intercepted four passes. Hughes also had four interceptions defensively and was Shenandoah’s top receiver with 43 catches for 572 yards and three scores.
Former Shenandoah star Cody Rudy and Lapel standout Will Jones each contributed to Ball State’s dramatic 38-31 win over Eastern Michigan. Rudy caught two passes for 16 yards while Jones carried the ball eight times for 48 yards.
THURSDAY
Shenandoah senior Katie Craig announced on social media she will continue her academic and golf career at Indiana University-East in Richmond next year. In 2020, Craig won her second consecutive Henry County championship.
FRIDAY
Alexandria and Pendleton Heights each placed three players on the 13-player 2020 All-Madison County volleyball team. The Tigers were led by Bair, Dungan and junior Taylor Stinefield, while Arabians juniors Ross and Olivia Wright were joined by sophomore Ramsey Gary. Elwood (Jaleigh Crawford, Lauren Hughes), Frankton (Thomas, Hollie Klettheimer) and Lapel (Avery Bailey, Ashlynn Allman) each placed two players on the roster with Anderson’s Lexi Swanson rounding out the team.
SATURDAY
Six members of the Pendleton Heights football team were named all-conference by the Hoosier Heritage Conference. Lineman Braden Duncan and wide receiver Tyler McKinley were named to the offense while linemen DeMarco Cooley and Caden McLain, linebacker Luke Bays and defensive back Evan MacMillan were part of the defensive squad.
The 2A fourth-ranked Frankton Eagles played at the Muncie Fieldhouse and came away with a 55-45 girls basketball win over the Muncie Central Bearcats. Lauryn Bates led the way for the Eagles with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Ava Gardner scored 11 points and Thomas added 10.
