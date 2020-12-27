Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Shenandoah senior guard Kathryn Perry announced her commitment to continue her basketball career at Saint Mary Of-the-Woods. Perry, the Raiders all-time leading scorer, is averaging 18.4 points, 5.6 assists and 4 steals this season.
Madison-Grant took home the runner-up position at this year’s Grant 4 tournament, held at Mississinewa. The Argylls won their first two matchups over Eastbrook and Mississinewa before coming up short against Oak Hill in the championship round. Jeron Mason earned the 220-pound individual championship for M-G.
TUESDAY
The Pendleton Heights swim team honored its seniors and split a meet with Anderson, winning the girls competition 137-46 while the Indians edged the Arabians in the boys meet 93-88. Seniors Emma Weflen and Kaitlyn Wheetley each won individual races for the PH girls with Weflen taking the 100 backstroke and Wheetley touching the wall first in the 100 breaststroke. Senior Oliver Claxon led the boys effort with a win in the 200 individual medley.
In boys basketball, Caden Eicks was the bright spot in Lapel’s 82-40 loss at Guerin Catholic as he scored 21 points. Alexandria returned to the court from quarantine but lost at 81-22 at Southwood with Jagger Orick leading the Tigers with 10 points.
In girls hoops, Alexandria improved to 11-1 with an 83-6 rout of Anderson Prep. Kanyla Wills led the Jets with four points and two steals.
WEDNESDAY
Shenandoah finished the game on a 19-0 run — holding the Giants scoreless for six minutes — in a 67-51 win over Marion. Kameron Graddy led the Raiders with 25 points, and Kaden McCollough added 17.
SATURDAY
In the Frankfort Hot Dog girls basketball invitational, Lapel finished second. After a 63-27 win over South Newton to open the day, the Bulldogs fell 67-42 to Hamilton Heights in the championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.