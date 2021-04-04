Each Monday, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
MONDAY
Frankton and Lapel kicked off their baseball regular seasons with convincing opening day wins, the Eagles topping Hagerstown 6-3 and the Bulldogs routing Sheridan 16-3.
Bradyn Douglas led the Frankton offense with two RBI on 2-for-4 hitting with a double while Ethan Friend, Tyler Bates and Evan Webb drove in one run each. Webb also combined with Sam Hartley to hold the Tigers to just three hits and one earned run while striking out 10 batters.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs pounded 15 hits, and nine different players drove in at least one run in Lapel’s season opener. Caleb Rowland drove in four runs, and Paden Hudson doubled twice and drove in three to pace the Lapel offense while Owen Imel and Brock Harper fanned nine and allowed just one hit and one earned run to the Blackhawks.
TUESDAY
Sam Dalton pitched six strong innings, and Bates doubled, tripled and drove in three runs as Frankton made it two wins in as many days, 10-1 over Guerin Catholic. Dalton surrendered just two hits and struck out eight while allowing no earned runs on the mound. Douglas, Gage Rastetter and Ryan Smith each drove in one run for the Eagles, who took advantage of seven walks from Guerin pitchers.
WEDNESDAY
Pendleton Heights scored five times in the fifth inning and twice more in the sixth to overcome an early deficit and defeat New Castle 9-7, salvaging a split of their Hoosier Heritage Conference series. Ryan Graham drove in a run with two hits, and Hunter Eikenberry doubled and scored twice.
The Arabians' softball team pounded 16 hits and took advantage of 11 walks in rolling to a 27-8 season opening five-inning win over Westfield. Kieli Ryan homered, doubled and drove in five runs while Gracie Conkling added a home run and three RBI for PH. Bo Shelton was a perfect 4-for-4, including a double, with seven runs driven in and Brynn Libler doubled and scored five runs.
The Frankton track-and-field teams swept Lapel, 101-24 in the boys meet and 73-33 for the girls. Bella Dean won the girls 100 hurdles in 17.09 seconds, the second-fastest time in the program's history. Luke Harrison also cracked the school's top 10, winning the 100 meters in 11.32 to become the eighth fastest in Frankton history.
SATURDAY
James Weaver hammered a two-run home run as Anderson scored four runs in the third inning and followed with six more in the fourth for an 11-1 win over Fort Wayne Northside at Memorial Field in the Tribe’s season opener. Isiah Allen also drove in a pair for the Indians while Tristen Brooks fanned eight batters over three strong innings.
An eight-run fifth inning broke open a tight game as the Arabians knocked off Hagerstown in a baseball matinee 11-3. Caleb Frakes was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored while four PH pitchers combined to allow two hits and two earned runs while striking out seven batters.
Led by a four-hit, five-RBI game from Tanner Goff, Shenandoah scored 17 runs over a three-inning span for a 21-9 win over Union County, salvaging a doubleheader split and earning the Raiders their first baseball win of the season. Goff’s day included a triple and a stolen base while Wyatt Lowder, Cole Hughes, Connor White and Jobe Robinson drove in two runs each as the Raiders pounded out 13 hits.
