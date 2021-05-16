Twice a week, we bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
THURSDAY
Blake Surface and Carson Brookbank combined on a one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts, and Shenandoah got two RBI each from Wyatt Lowder, Jobe Robinson, Tanner Goff and Surface in a 15-0 rout of Muncie Central.
Anderson boys golf defeated Marion 186-217 behind rounds of 44 from both Landon Alumbaugh and Simon Bell.
Pendleton Heights placed second in the Hoosier Heritage Conference boys track-and-field championships with 96 points. Andrew Harvey (shot put and discus) and Avry Carpenter (1,600 and 3,200 meters) were two-time winners for the Arabians.
Behind a singles sweep by Abby Williams, Chainey Lowe and Abby Hartley, Frankton defeated Shenandoah 4-1. The Raiders No. 1 doubles team of Morgan Nation and Sophia Wilkinson remained undefeated on the season and, coupled with their Mideastern Conference championship later in the week, are 16-0 this year.
Anderson’s singles players Jamison Geoffreys, Samim Thorns and Ramsey Proctor were all winners as the Indians topped New Castle 3-2. Geoffreys is also 16-0.
Makenzi Cornwell was a perfect 5-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and Olivia Shannon struck out 12 batters over six shutout innings as Elwood blanked Eastbrook 9-0.
Gracey Fox homered and drove in a pair as Madison-Grant stopped Mississinewa 9-2.
FRIDAY
Madisyn Standridge, Kaitlyn Bair, Emma Smith and Kendall Parker each drove in two runs to lead Alexandria to a 10-0 win over Marion in five innings.
Daleville’s boys place third, and the girls came in fourth at the MEC track-and-field championships at Monroe Central. Sarah Sizemore was a three-time winner for the Broncos, taking the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump while Faith Norris also took the 800 for Daleville. Shenandoah’s Erikka Hill continued her domination of the shot put and discus with wins in both.
Pendleton Heights dropped a 4-1 tennis decision to New Palestine with Abby Cruser collecting a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Cruser finished her regular season on a 16-match winning streak.
In boys tennis, Madison-Grant senior Jace Gilman signed to continue his playing career at Huntington University.
SATURDAY
Shenandoah’s baseball team surged above the .500 mark with a doubleheader sweep of Alexandria. Lowder and Connor White each collected two hits and an RBI in a 5-3 Raiders' Game 2 win after Tanner Goff’s walk-off single captured a 3-2 victory in the opener.
A triple and three RBI from Tristen Brooks lifted Anderson to a 6-2 win over Marion, but the Tribe fell to Kokomo 7-5 to wrap up the North Central Conference tournament despite three hits from Isaiah Allen.
At the Mooresville tournament, Pendleton Heights fell in the opener to the host Pioneers 3-1 but bounced back when Cam Harris hit a walk-off two-run homer to beat North Central 6-5.
Cole Hasty was 3-for-3 with three stolen bases and two RBI as the Argylls blasted Tri-Central 15-0 but later fell to Eastern 11-3 in the Argyll Classic championship.
Lapel split a doubleheader with Knightstown, falling 12-4 in Game 1 before posting an 8-3 win in the second game. Parker Allman and Brock Harper had homers for the Bulldogs.
Three boys golf conference championships were on the line Saturday and Frankton came away with the first Central Indiana Conference title in program history. Its 342 — led by an 84 from Christian Knauer — was a season best for the Eagles and was 10 strokes better than Oak Hill.
Shenandoah placed second in the MEC tournament with Jordan Zody’s 81 leading the Raiders.
PH finished sixth in the HCC with Cohen Gray’s 84 leading the Arabians.
Frankton’s 9-8 win over the host Cougars in eight innings highlighted a 1-2 day for the Eagles softball team. Makena Alexander homered for Frankton in the win, and Claire Duncan was 4-for-4 with three doubles in an 8-2 loss to Columbus East.
Elwood swept Scecina in a doubleheader 11-1 and 6-3. Cornwell doubled, tripled and drove in a pair in the opener while Kaylee Guillemette homered in the nightcap.
M-G defeated Maconaquah 12-2 in the first game of its invitational behind three RBI from Sydney Duncan but fell 8-5 to Connersville in the championship despite a home run and three RBI from Chelsea Parker.
Although the Arabians were swept in a twinbill at Noblesville, it was a big day for Grace Scott of Pendleton Heights who hit three home runs and drove in seven in a wild 16-15 Game 1 defeat.
A grand slam from Jada Bliss highlighted a 16-2 Anderson win over Marion in the NCC consolation bracket.
