ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria girls basketball team quickly got back on the winning track Thursday in the consolation bracket of the Madison County tournament.
Avenging Monday’s 67-53 loss against Pendleton Heights, the Tigers (14-2) surged past Elwood 70-28 to advance to the fifth-place game. Alexandria has an eight-game winning streak snapped against the Arabians and already has surpassed last season’s victory total by four wins in its first season under athletic director Mickey Hosier.
Elwood (3-9) has lost four straight and will play for seventh place Saturday.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN 63, ANDERSON PREP 18
ALEXANDRIA – The Lions (3-5) scored their second victory against the rival Jets (0-14) in 10 days.
Liberty Christian will play Alexandria in the fifth-place game Saturday. Anderson Prep faces Elwood for seventh place.
BOYS
SHENANDOAH 76, KNIGHTSTOWN 24
STRAUGHN – The Class 2A No. 2 Raiders (8-3) earned a shot at their sixth straight Henry County boys basketball tourney title with a decisive win.
Shenandoah snapped a two-game losing streak and will face Blue River Valley – a 53-47 winner against Tri in overtime – for the championship on Saturday.
