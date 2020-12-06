Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover:
MONDAY
Alexandria’s girls routed Indiana School for the Deaf 73-31, and it was a milestone evening for Reece VanBlair. The Tigers' senior guard scored 21 points in the victory, including the 1,000th of her career.
TUESDAY
The Daleville Broncos opened their wrestling season with a 69-6 pounding of Southern Wells. The match started with junior Brandon Kinnick winning by fall and concluded with senior T.J. Fritz winning by forfeit.
Liberty Christian suffered its first loss of the boys basketball season, 76-71 to Shortridge, despite 28 points from junior Christian Nunn. Aidan Smith added 13 for the Lions and Eric Troutman scored 10 points in his LC debut.
Shenandoah’s Kathryn Perry connected on five 3-point baskets and scored 27 points as the Raiders defeated Connersville 60-39.
WEDNESDAY
Frankton wrestling opened its season with a 48-36 win at Guerin Catholic. Eagles winners included Huston Ellingwood, Tommy VanHoover, Seth Lawson, Luke Harrison, Hunter Branham, Carson Ward and Corbin Alexander.
The Elwood swim team opened its season with a home split against University. The Panthers girls team won 82-44 while the boys fell 63-22. Ellie Laub won the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke and Kamryn Moon took the 50 and 100 freestyle. That duo teamed with Lauren Hughes and Addison Updegraff to win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays. Owen Huff was the lone boys winner, taking the 100 backstroke.
On the basketball court, the Pendleton Heights girls returned from a two-week COVID-related absence with a dramatic 64-58 overtime win at Yorktown. Whitney Warfel scored on a rebound basket at the buzzer to force the extra session to cap a comeback from down 11 points after the third quarter. Kylie Davis led PH with 22 points, Gracie Conkling scored 13 and Kylea Lloyd added 10 points and eight rebounds.
Frankton’s girls improved to 8-0 with a 70-24 win at Eastern. Cagney Utterback led four Eagles in double figures with 15 points, and Ava Gardner added 14.
THURSDAY
Sophomore semistate qualifier Noah Price from Liberty Christian was named Class 1A Honorable Mention All-State by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
FRIDAY
In boys basketball, Nunn led four Lions in double figures with 26 points in a 95-57 win at Riverside. Adonis House added 17 points, and Beckham Chappell and Cedric Anderson chipped in 13 each for Liberty.
In girls hoops, Jaleigh Crawford scored 15 points and had seven rebounds, but Elwood dropped a 32-24 decision to Oak Hill. The Panthers honored senior Riley Sullivan prior to the game.
Saturday
Madison-Grant improved to 3-0 with a 69-60 win at Wes-Del on Friday before knocking off Norwell 61-45 at home. Against the Warriors, the Argylls were led by 28 points from Grant Brown and Kaden Howell added 16 points.
In less dramatic fashion than their Wednesday win, the Arabians girls won another HCC game with a 70-33 rout of Greenfield-Central. Lloyd led the way for PH with 17 points and 13 rebounds, Davis scored 16 and Hailee Brunnemer added 10 points.
Perry scored 18 points, and Shenandoah defeated Union City.
Lapel finished 4-1 and in second place at the Maconaquah wrestling invitational with wins over Marion, Rossville, Tri-Central and Tipton. Kyle Shelton finished the day 5-0 at 160 pounds.
At the New Castle Invitational, both Frankton and Pendleton Heights finished 3-2. VanHoover and Crew Farrell were undefeated for the Eagles while Jared Brown improved to 9-0 for the Arabians with a 5-0 day.
Daleville’s wrestling team was a perfect 3-0 at Union City, with wins over Woodlan, Wapahani and the hosts. Fritz and Kinnick were undefeated, as were teammates Maddi Dilts, Dawson Brooks, Julius Gerencser, Ashton McGrew, Reazon Davenport, Hunter Hoss and Jackson Ingenito.
