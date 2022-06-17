ANDERSON—In the Senior Boys game of the 14th Annual Class Basketball All-Stars at Anderson University Friday morning, IU-Kokomo commit Ty Wills of Anderson High School was named the game’s Most Outstanding Player after leading his team to the win.
But the Most Valuable Player may have been his Indians teammate Sean Paige, who arrived at game time—for the second straight year—and gave the White All-Stars a sixth player.
That added depth and outstanding play from 3 Anderson stars and a future Anderson University Ravens player gave White a comfortable 140-102 win over Red, comprised entirely of 5 area players.
With so few players available, it meant plenty of minutes and plenty of points for each player on the court.
The Anderson trio was likely playing its final game in front of the hometown fans and they did put on a show.
Wills led White with 31 points and added 9 rebounds and 4 assists, while Paige finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds and Kedric Anderson scored 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds.
“It felt good to play in my city, go out there and have fun,” Wills said. “It felt good to get a last run with my teammates and some people I know.”
Paige will play at Central State University in Xenia, Ohio while Anderson heads to Morton in Cicero, Illinois.
Future Anderson University player Kenneth Troutman from Ben Davis gave Ravens fans a glimpse of the future as he poured in 26 points—including 6-10 from 3-point range—and added 6 rebounds. He was named the White team’s Mental Attitude Award winner.
The game’s overall leading scorer was wearing his usual red jersey as Harrison Schwinn of Frankton scored 33 points on 14-17 shooting and 3-4 from 3-point range. Another 3 points was wiped out when his heel touched the sideline on a made 3-pointer. Schwinn was also the Mental Attitude Award winner for the Red team.
“I haven’t played basketball in a minute,” Schwinn said. “Not since basketball season.”
His Eagles teammate Jacob Davenport also had a big game with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 4 assists. Neither is playing college basketball, so they enjoyed one last chance to compete together, and both played all 40 minutes.
“I thought it was pretty fun to play with him one more time,” Davenport said. “I know that was exhausting.”
Davenport will attend Ball State while Schwinn will be studying at Ivy Tech in Kokomo.
Liberty Christian big man Adonis House scored 20 for the Red team along with 5 assists in his final game before continuing his career at Wabash College.
Lapel’s Griffin Craig joined Davenport in double-double territory with 16 points—including 4 made 3-point baskets—and 11 assists. He will be attending Anderson University in the fall.
“I just came out here and played like I always do, try to make the right play,” he said. “Guys in the paint were trying to block my shot, so I had a lot of people to dish it to.”
The fifth player with area ties for the Red team was former Liberty Christian star Christian Nunn, who tallied 22 points and 4 assists. After playing his senior year at Crispus Attucks High School, Nunn’s basketball career will continue at Northwood.
Daleville’s Tre Johnson (Marian University's Ancilla College) and Liberty Christian’s Zack Jeffers (Covenant College) were among the 9 players who were scheduled but did not attend.