Area Records (Through games of Saturday, August 13)

Soccer

Team;W;L;T;Pct.

Anderson (boys);0;0;0;.000

Anderson (girls);0;0;0;.000

Anderson Prep (coed);0;0;0;.000

Lapel (girls);0;0;0;.000

Liberty Christian(coed);0;0;0;.000

Pendleton Heights (boys);0;0;0;.000

Pendleton Heights (girls);0;1;0;.000

Volleyball

Team;W;L;Pct.

Elwood;1;0;1.000

Alexandria;0;0;.000

Anderson;0;0;.000

Anderson Prep;0;0;.000

Daleville;0;0;.000

Frankton;0;0;.000

Lapel;0;0;.000

Liberty Christian;0;0;.000

Madison-Grant;0;0;.000

Pendleton Heights;0;0;.000

Shenandoah;0;0;.000

