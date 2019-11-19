ANDERSON -- Swimming season is upon the four area schools that offer the sport, and those programs have high hopes for swimmers and divers as far as achieving personal bests and good results in meets.
Pendleton Heights has a pair of seniors who will continue after they graduate -- Maggie Miller (Southern Illinois) and Emma Robison (Indiana Wesleyan) -- as well as the reigning THB Sports Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year in senior Karly Riffey.
Miller is set to swim in all individual freestyle events for the Arabians (50, 100, 200 and 500 yards). Robison specializes in the 200 individual medley but will also go in all disciplines as an individual (free, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly).
"Maggie and Emma have been strong leaders on our team," PH coach Mindy Hertzler said in an email. "They are great young ladies and have been part of Pendleton swimming since they were little and continued all the way through high school."
Senior Maddie Oliver adds strength in the backstroke and freestyle events as well as the relays and another senior, diver Elayna Sisson, gives PH experience that will come in handy in the postseason.
The Arabian boys squad will rely on four juniors for points and leadership.
Trevor Cobb is the most versatile swimmer and can excel in the free, backstroke, butterfly and IM. Oliver Claxon swims the breaststroke and 200 free, Tanner Keesling the distance free events and Brayden Jones the sprint free, and all can go in the relays.
"Our ultimate goal is always to have a strong finish at the sectional and advance our swimmers and divers onto the high school state meet," Hertzler said.
PH's girls opened the season Wednesday at home against Oak Hill. The first boys meet is Dec. 3 at Muncie Central.
Anderson's teams are a mix of underclass experience and many newcomers.
Juniors Dayton Edwards and Carson Smitherman have performed well for the boys squad for two years. Edwards swims butterfly, backstroke and the sprint free races, and Smitherman specializes in the distance free events.
On the girls side, junior Allie Bramwell is slated for the IM and breaststroke, and sophomore Amber Lindzy the butterfly and distance free.
"All four are team leaders, and much is expected from them this year," Indians coach Jeff Eddy said in an email.
Among other returnees for Anderson are Aidan Barnett (butterfly and free), Isaac Hanauer (IM and breaststroke), Jackson Stephenson (diving), Ryan Barnett (distance free) and Lexi Swanon (sprint free).
Anderson's first meet is Nov. 26 at home against Hamilton Heights.
Elwood has more than double the number of participants this season than last, coach Mindy Kelly said.
The boys squad is led by senior Ethan Mendenhall and the girls by sophomore Kamryn Moon. Both swim the 50 and 100 free and, Kelly said, are trying to break the school records and have put in a lot of work over the summer and fall.
"The team is young but enthusiastic," Kelly said in an email. "As a team, the goal is to improve our win-loss record of last year and fill each of our event slots with a swimmer."
Elwood opens Dec. 4 at home against University.
