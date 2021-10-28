The 2021 football sectionals move into the semifinal round Friday with four area teams left standing — two following first-round wins and two more who drew a first-round bye — and all will have to pass stern tests in order to qualify for the sectional championship games next week.
At the Class 5A level, Anderson drew a fortunate first-round bye after being placed in quarantine for the second time this season due to COVID-19. The result is a trip north to North Central Conference rival and ninth-ranked Kokomo.
The other three games this weekend involve 2A teams where last week’s winners Lapel and Alexandria will host semifinal games. The Bulldogs welcome in top-ranked and undefeated Eastbrook while the Tigers will entertain sixth-ranked Tipton in Sectional 36. In Sectional 38, Shenandoah also drew a bye and will travel to Beech Grove where it will tangle with Scecina.
Here is a glance at Friday’s games, all scheduled to start at 7 p.m.:
Sectional 12
Anderson (2-4) at Kokomo (7-2)
When the Wildkats give up 14 points or less, they are 7-0 this season, and Anderson is 2-0 when scoring over 14 points.
Anderson will take the field for the first time since an Oct. 8 win over Richmond by a 24-12 score. The Indians will likely need a big day on both sides of the ball from senior Jawuan Echols, who leads the team in rushing, tackles and sacks.
Echols has rushed for 326 yards with five touchdowns, while recording 71 tackles and three sacks defensively. Senior defensive end Dilyn Fuller (31 tackles) has been pressed into service at quarterback due to injury and has completed 44% of his passes with nine interceptions. His favorite target at wide receiver is sophomore Dontrez Fuller, who has caught 13 passes and also leads the defense with a pair of interceptions.
Senior Tanner Eastman (45 tackles) and sophomore Steven Kline (41 tackles) have been solid for Anderson.
Sectional 36
Eastbrook (9-0) at Lapel (8-2)
The Panthers and Bulldogs won their sectional openers by a combined 64 points, setting up this semifinal showdown.
The Bulldogs expect top ground gainer Tyler Dollar to return after a first-quarter foot injury sidelined him for the remainder of the win over Frankton. If Dollar (1,533 yards) cannot go, senior Kyle Shelton rushed for over 200 yards in his stead last week.
If Eastbrook bottles up the Lapel ground game, the Bulldogs will look to senior quarterback Brennan Stow (73% completions, 1,518 yards) to attack the Panthers through the air. His talented corps of receivers include sophomore Nick Witte (34 receptions, 635 yards), freshman Rylie Hudson (24 receptions) and senior Noah Hudson (22 receptions).
Shelton (96 tackles) and fellow senior Coleton Kadinger (103 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) lead a Lapel defense that will be challenged by an Eastbrook offense that has scored at least 41 points in every game this season and has rushed for over 2,500 yards and 45 touchdowns total. Rylie Hudson had a pair of interceptions last week.
Tipton (9-1) at Alexandria (4-5)
The defending sectional champion Blue Devils feature a stout defense that has allowed just 7.5 points per game with four shutouts this season.
Alexandria hung on for a 24-19 win at Elwood last week to snap a four-game losing streak. Junior quarterback Chance Martin has had a fine season, completing 56% of his passes for 1,213 yards and 16 scores. If he has time Friday night, he’ll be looking in the direction of sophomore Gabe McGuire (38 receptions) and senior Owen Thompson (18 receptions). Senior Max Naselroad leads the ground game with 597 yards rushing and four touchdowns and has also caught 13 passes out of the backfield.
Sophomore Carson Cuneo leads the Alex defense with 90 tackles — including 10 for a loss — and is tied with Jason Keeley with four sacks for the team lead.
Sectional 38
Shenandoah (4-4) at Scecina (7-3)
The Raiders and Knights last met in sectional in 2020 with Shenandoah taking a 20-7 victory.
Shenandoah has lost its last two games following a four-game win streak. Junior Dylan Ayres has emerged as the leading Raiders playmaker with 618 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Carson Brookbank has thrown for eight scores but has also run for over 400 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Drake Stevens is the top receiver for Shenandoah with 19 receptions for 240 yards with four touchdowns.
The Shenandoah defense has been up and down, recording two shutouts but also yielding over 40 points three times. Junior Mayson Lewis (58 tackles, 5.5 for loss), senior Lucas Mills (55 tackles), Ayres (53 tackles) and junior Jalen Vansickle (5 sacks) lead a defense that has forced nine turnovers.
