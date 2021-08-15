Area volleyball teams enjoyed a great deal of success in 2020 and are poised for a similar amount of — if not more — winning this fall.
Pendleton Heights returns its entire roster from a third straight Madison County championship, Madison-Grant advanced to the regional finals and Alexandria captured another Central Indiana Conference title.
Frankton won 21 games last season, Lapel returns a strong senior class from a 14-9 campaign and Elwood and Daleville look to be much improved, with the Broncos expected to challenge for a sectional crown.
Here is a glance at area teams for the upcoming season:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Emalee Wyatt (1st season) 2020: 22-10, CIC Champions Key Losses: Kaitlyn Bair, Lauren Dungan Key Returning Players: Olivia Hall, Kendall Parker, Carlie Remington, Kara Simison, Taylor Stinefield, Addy Warren, Ashlynn Duckworth Newcomers to Watch: Emma Smith, Abby Gaines, Lily Harpe Potential Breakout: Gaines, Kaydan Jones
Season Outlook: ”We are looking forward to a successful season,” Wyatt said in an email. “We have a lot of experience coming back with six seniors. Everyday goals are to improve our skills and work on our mental game. Other goals include winning (the) CIC and sectional championships.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Beth Etchison (2nd season); 2020: 4-20; Key Losses: Lexi Swanson; Key Returning Players: Tiara Ingram, Lauryn Williams, I’Leigha McKenzie, Payton Sargent, Taylor Beatrice, Hanna Haywood; Newcomers to Watch: Malena Higgins, Quinlyn Byrd, McKenzie Chamberlain; Potential Breakout: Higgins
Season Outlook: “We have five returning starters, so I am excited to see what this season will bring,” Etchison said. “With a team of all juniors and seniors, the leadership and positivity of the group will be the keys to success. We have a great deal of potential to continue advancing the level of play in our program with a strong battery of hitters and a veteran setter. Our goal is to compete regardless of the skill level of the teams we face and to improve every day.”
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Valorie Wells (2nd season); 2020: 6-16; Key Losses: Sarah Sizemore; Key Returning Players: Emi Isom, Audrey Voss, Abby Reed, Ava Papai; Newcomers to Watch: Julia Andreassa, Amarah McPhaul, Kate Stecher, Trishelle Johnson; Potential Breakout: Andreassa, Voss, McPhaul, Isom
Season Outlook: “Our energy and effort is what is going to change how we play,” Wells said. “We are not focused on the errors but more focused on our energy and effort because that’s when change and transformation occurs. The momentum of the game shifts and changes when we have energy and effort. We have a lot more experience coming into this year. A lot of girls played club, so that helps boost our confidence more and more each day.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Lindsay Durm (5th season); 2020: 9-22; Key Losses: Lauren Hughes; Key Returning Players: Jaleigh Crawford, Ella Flanagan, Macee McGahey, Kamryn Moon, Morgan Scott, Kenzie Oyler, Kaylee Guillemette; Newcomers to Watch: Kendra Sallee; Potential Breakout: Savannah Garcia
Season Outlook: “This season has great potential,” Durm said via email. “We have a great group of seniors who have worked so hard the last three years, and I want their last year to be one for the books. I’m hopeful that the experience from the seniors will elevate our younger girls that will be playing on the varsity level.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Beth Sperry (4th season); 2020: 21-11, sectional runners-up; Key Losses: Chloee Thomas, Chainey Lowe, Kenzie Fisher, Abby Williams, Emma Smith, Callie Thomas; Key Returning Athletes: Adayna Key, Holli Klettheimer, Makenzie Long, Shae Simon, Sydney Duncan, Addie Brobston, Alivia Swisher, Makena Alexander; Newcomers to Watch: Eva Bott, Emma Sperry, Claire Duncan
Season Outlook: “I can’t point to one individual as a possible breakout player,” Coach Sperry said. “We have too much talent on our team to mention just one. Each night it could be a different player, and that’s why we are going to be fun to watch this year. Our goal this year is to work hard, have fun and play as a team. Our record will speak for itself.”
LAPEL
Head coach: Hilary Eppert (9th season); 2020: 14-9; Key Losses: Avery Bailey, Madi Carpenter; Key Returning Players: Ashlynn Allman, Emma Anderson, Emma Jackley, Makayla Smethers, Alexis Anderson; Newcomers to Watch: Lauren Paska; Potential Breakout: Sophie Jackley
Season Outlook: “Five returning senior athletes bring experience, athleticism and leadership that sets us up for a great season,” Eppert said. “I’m excited to see how our girls respond in pressure situations and against tough opponents.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Kayla Jump (3rd season); 2020: 24-12, Grant 4 and Sectional 39 champions; Key Losses: Emma Brummet; Key Returning Players: Daya Greene, Katie Garringer, Azmae Turner, Alexis Baney; Newcomers to Watch: Ella Brummet; Potential Breakout: Baney
Season Outlook: “Last year we felt we could move past the regional tournament, and we fell short,” Jump said in an email. “Although (we’re) proud of a season that had a lot of stress with COVID, we always want to improve. Our season is up to what our players want to accomplish. Every day they come to practice and determine how hard they are going to work toward their goals. Current goals set are winning Grant 4, Madison County and defending our sectional title. We lost a lot of great seniors last year that might not have had a lot of playing time but a lot of spirit and motivation. This year we have a lot of seniors that play, and it’s time for them to step up and lead us to our goals.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Blair Barksdale (6th season); 2020: 20-9, Madison County champions; Key Losses: None; Key Returning Players: Avery Ross, Ramsey Gary, Olivia Wright, Gabby Ennis, Tessa Phillips, Hannah Grile, Mikala Ross, Whitney Warfel; Newcomers to Watch: Annie Canada, Ava Kate Phillips; Potential Breakout: Mikala Ross
Season Outlook: “We are looking forward to returning all of our varsity players from last year plus a few young players in Annie Canada and Ava Kate Phillips,” Barksdale said in an email. “We are a year more mature, experienced and healthy from where we finished last season. The girls have all worked hard in the offseason and this summer to get ready to compete this fall. We are looking to capitalize on a more balanced offense to help spread the block for our terminal outside attacker, senior Avery Ross, and we are excited to help libero, Ramsey Gary, lead the defense/serve receive game in the backcourt for the Arabians. We have already seen improvements in the team during preseason and are looking forward to that same growth so we are ready to compete at our highest level in October.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: Josh MacIntyre (9th season); 2020: 18-12; Key Losses: Erikka Hill, Bridget Lohrey, Jenna Stewart, Audrey Duncan; Key Returning Players: Cynthia Swenk, Kenedi Helms, Hannah Zody, Kaylin Nolen, Kayla Muterspaugh; Potential Breakout: Elise Boyd, Brooklyn Merker, Ashley Zody
Season outlook: “We have a lot of experience coming back as we return four seniors and a total of seven returning varsity players,” MacIntyre said. “We have 23 girls on the team, which is by far the most we’ve ever had. Our goals are to improve each day, win the county and the sectional championship and get 1% better every day so by the end of the season we are at our peak.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.