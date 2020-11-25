While Shenandoah’s Silas Allred has graduated and taken his back-to-back state titles with him to Nebraska, there is no shortage of wrestling talent still in the area. There are plenty of county and sectional champions as well as a state finals qualifier back to grapple this season.
As the season gets underway, despite the pitfalls and pressures of a continuing coronavirus pandemic that is certain to play havoc with schedules, here is a glance at the area’s nine teams and some key competitors:
ALEXANDRIA
Head Coach: Norman Rayford (1st season); Key Losses: Dan Snyder, Xavier Fye, Haylee Hines; Key Returnees: Max Naselroad, Caleb Bott, Isaiah Fye, Blake Sayres, Jonathan Stone, Brancen Combs, Jason Keeley, Logan Flowers; Potential Breakout: Naselroad, Flowers, Isaiah Fye.
Outlook: “We have a totally new wrestling staff, including former all-state wrestler Cody Klettheimer as assistant head coach,” Rayford said. “Due to COVID issues, we are focusing on building our team and making great young men (and women) better on and off the mat.”
ANDERSON
Head Coach: Sean Clark (4th season); 2019-20: 19-6, state qualifier Willie Dennison; Key Losses: Dennison; Key returnees: Romello Williams, Andrew Dietz; Newcomers to watch: Jawuan Echols; Potential Breakout: “I really look to see (Dietz) have a great year,” Clark said.
Outlook: “I am sure, like a lot of us, we are just trying to get through the season and stay healthy,” Clark said. “Wrestle as much as we can before the tournament starts. ‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do.’”
DALEVILLE
Head Coach: Dalton Baysinger (3rd season); 2019-20: 14-7; Key Losses: None; Key Returnees: TJ Fritz, Brandon Kinnick, Julius Gerencser; Newcomers to Watch: Reazon Davenport; Potential Breakout: Reid King.
Outlook: “Having only two seniors, expectations (are) high for our team,” Baysinger said. “The athletes work hard day in and day out, so it is my hope that they get the opportunity to showcase their skills.”
ELWOOD
Head Coach: Jade Cornwell (1st season); 2019-20: Chase Lovell and Jayden Reese advanced to semistate; Key Losses: Trey Jordan; Key Returnees: Lovell, Reese; Newcomers to Watch: None; Potential Breakout: Kaleb Colwell.
Outlook: “Kaleb Colwell is a solid 106-pounder that has been working hard this year,” Cornwell said. “Team numbers are down this year, but we do have a few individuals that can do very well this year.”
FRANKTON
Head Coach: Courtney Duncan (9th season); 2019-20: 25-8, Huston Ellingwood and Seth Lawson advanced to semistate; Key losses: Clayton Slayton, Braydon Slayton, Julian Martinez, Garrett Martin, Caleb Gardner, Joel Gardner; Key returnees: Tommy VanHoover, Kelby LaPierre, Ellingwood, Lawson, Corbin Alexander, Luke Harrison, Hunter Branham, Carson Ward; Newcomers to Watch: Crew Farrell; Potential Breakout: Korbin Finley, Branham.
Outlook: “Our goal this year as a team is to take the season one day at a time and control what we can control within our program,” Duncan said. “We understand that we will face an abundant amount of challenges with COVID-19. Our coaching staff and team will continue to prepare daily and will be ready to compete with the opportunity permits. We want to be wrestling at our best come the IHSAA tournament series.”
LAPEL
Head Coach: Jake Stillwell (4th season); 2019-20: 13-13; Key Losses: Teague Scherer, Hunter Morris, Killian O’Connor, Bryan Rodriguez; Key Returnees: Gage Thompson, Kyle Shelton, Alan Buzan, Erik Davis, Grant Morris; Newcomers to Watch: Ethan McCrory, Bruin White; Potential Breakout: Jarod Roundtree.
Outlook: “This group is the deepest and most talented, top to bottom, that I have had in my four years at Lapel,” Stillwell said. “This is a great group of kids who are hardworking and driven. They rise up to the challenges that the coaching staff gives them and attack every day looking to improve. This is a group that has a chance to not only succeed as individuals, but as a team, which is something that we haven’t had the depth to accomplish in the past. We are very excited for the season to show what Lapel wrestling is all about.”
MADISON-GRANT
Head Coach: Jamie Landis (2nd season); 2019-20: 16-15; Key Losses: Dannion Barton, Randall Fultz, Connor Murphy; Key Returnees: Zeb Taylor, Jaren Glass, Davin Barton, Jaren Mason; Newcomers to Watch: Nick Rich, Hudsyn Cunningham, Lucas Knapp, Nathan Knapp; Potential Breakout: Ryan White.
Outlook: “We are a very young team but have a lot of potential and promising young talent,” Landis said. “We have three seniors that can have good seasons this year. So our goal is to post another winning season and be competitive, even as a young team. Also, (we want to) make it through this season as much as possible while dealing with these uncertain times.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Head Coach: Dave Cloud (36th season); 2019-20: 15-9; Key Losses: Zach Sanford, Justin Stephens, Cade Campbell; Key Returnees: Elijah Creel, Blake Nicholson, Jaiden Tong, Jared Brown, T.J. Swinford, Gator Bynum, Sarah Dix, Ethan Childers, Colin Gillespie; Newcomers to Watch: Jackson Todd, Rylen Hensley, Jalen Trent, A.J. Hopkins, Sam Mossoney, Kasey Cruse, Alivia Fox; Potential Breakout: Creel, Nicholson, Childers, Gillespie.
Outlook: “First, (we want) just to keep wrestling,” Cloud said. “We are taking lots of precautionary steps to try to keep our team, managers and coaches healthy. We expect to defend our title for (Madison) County and have a chance to win sectional again. We should be near the top of the HHC and take multiple wrestlers to the New Castle Semistate, where we hope to have multiple wrestlers with a chance to advance to Bankers Life (Fieldhouse) for the state finals in February.”
SHENANDOAH
Head Coach: Jason Barbosa (4th season); 2019-20: 8-10, Allred state champion; Key Losses: Allred, Noah Barbosa, Tommy Deley, Coleson White, Kyle Rice, Elijah Wuestefeld; Key Returnees: Cole Hughes, Connor White, Justin Hummel, Mayson Lewis, Wesley Brown, Colton Hunt; Newcomer to Watch: Zack Gedek; Potential Breakout: Hughes.
Outlook: “(We’re) just hoping to be able to have the full season,” Coach Barbosa said. “Looking forward to watching the boys compete and be as competitive as we can with what we have. Goals are to get as many as we can as far as we can in the tournament series.”
