FAIRMOUNT — The overall team result was the same as when they met Aug. 26 in the first round of the Madison County Boys Tennis Tournament, with Madison-Grant posting a 5-0 win Wednesday over Frankton.
But there were differences, and the first was at the top of the roster. Argylls senior Nick Evans made short work of Frankton’s Logan Smith 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 singles match. It was a matchup that was much closer last month, but Evans learned from that meeting, was aggressive from the outset and improved to 10-1 this season.
“One of my main plans was to come out strong and put him away early,” Evans said. “I got a lot of serves in, and that set up a lot of my shots, so it was a good game plan.”
In the earlier meeting, Evans struggled with his backhand against Smith, something the Frankton junior tried to exploit this time around.
But Evans was ready.
“Today it was a lot better and I feel like he, at first, wanted to go to my backhand a lot,” he said. “When he found out it was a lot better than last time, he didn’t really know what to do.”
It was an effort worthy of praise from the coach of the opposition.
“(Evans) is probably the best I’ve seen this year,” Frankton coach Mark Hartley said. “He just throws so many things at you. He’s got a wicked topspin, a wicked backspin. He’s got a great serve. He’s got a second kick serve. He just throws the kitchen sink at you. He’s incredible.”
Evans credited M-G coach Tony Pitt with helping him prepare for the rematch.
“We’ve seen some of the results he’s had, and Logan is a nice player who has beaten and competed with some nice players,” Pitt said. “We knew that ahead of time and told Nick to be ready from the get-go, and he did what he’s been doing all year.”
In the remaining singles matches, there was more fight from the Eagles. In a match that featured many long points, M-G senior Jace Gilman prevailed 6-2, 6-3 over Frankton junior Jacob Davenport in the No. 2 match while Jackson Manwell made it a singles sweep for the Argylls with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Frankton’s Braxton Walls at No. 3.
“That’s been our strength all year,” Pitt said of the singles play. “They’ve been our solid go to, our lineup has changed a lot at doubles. We basically have eight players who are good enough for those four spots, but that’s been our constant is the singles. Those seniors have been through the wars before. They played those spots last year, and they just continue to do what they do.”
The Argylls made it four match sweeps as Clayton Hall and Mason Richard defeated Eli Maines and Sam Hartley in No. 2 doubles 6-2, 6-2.
While seemingly dominant elsewhere, the Argylls had to show some perseverance in the No.1 doubles match.
Frankton’s Ayden Brobston and Ethan Friend took the first set 6-3 — after initially falling behind 3-1. But Lance Wilson and freshman Christopher Fox roared back to dominate the second set 6-1 to force a third. Wilson fought off a pair of break points and eventually served out the final game as the Argylls took the third set 6-3.
“The overall score is going to look lopsided again, but Madison-Grant is tough,” Hartley said. “They’re leaders.”
The Eagles return home Thursday to face Madison County champion Lapel while Madison-Grant hosts its invitational Saturday, with play beginning at 9 a.m.
