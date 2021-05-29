KOKOMO — At this point in the season, first-year players have gained enough experience most coaches no longer consider them to be freshmen.
When Teagan Yeagy takes the mound, his ability and poise make it hard to remember he is not a senior, and he is just wrapping up his ninth-grade season.
Yeagy allowed just two hits — none after the second inning — and no earned runs in a complete game effort, and Chad Harbert drove home the go-ahead run for the second straight sectional game as Madison-Grant edged Tipton 2-1 and advanced to Monday’s championship game.
M-G (20-7) will play Eastern or Taylor Monday at 1 p.m. at CFD Investment Stadium in Kokomo, looking for its first baseball sectional championship since 2012.
On this windy and cool Saturday, all the scoring happened in the first inning as a result of misplayed flyballs to center field.
Tipton leadoff batter Drew Servies lined a 1-1 pitch from Yeagy to deep center field where Justin Moore took his first step in and stumbled before going back on the ball, which fell in for a triple. One pitch later, an error on a bunt to third brought Servies in with the game’s first run.
At that point, M-G coach Scott Haley stepped out of the dugout and motioned with his hands to stay calm.
“Justin got a bad break on that, then the guy laid down a bunt and Cole (Hasty) bobbled it and it was 1-0 after two hitters,” he said. “I went out there and just said to calm down, and they did. That’s what we’ve been trying to preach the last three or four years. Just don’t let one play interrupt what you’ve got in mind.”
After Yeagy got the final two outs of the inning, he led off the bottom half and started the Argylls' answer with a single to left. After two fielder’s choice grounders — one of which resulted in an error — and a strikeout, Harbert stepped to the plate and hit a flyball that eluded Tipton centerfielder Kaden Rogers for a double, and both runners scored.
While it was much earlier in the game, it was a similar situation to Wednesday evening when Harbert broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI against Blackford.
“He was probably our best clutch hitter so far,” Haley said. “I think he settles down after a strike or two. He can get a little anxious. Once he gets that and goes to right center, he’s a good hitter. He’s been hot lately.”
“I definitely choke up and try to drive it to right field and put it in play,” said Harbert, who finished 3-for-3 with two doubles. “I just try to give myself a chance to score those runners, and that’s what I did both of those times.”
The first two Tipton batters reached in the second on a single and a walk, but two infield outs and a Yeagy pickoff of a runner at first ended the last threat for the Blue Devils (8-14). The only runner to reach base the rest of the way was Vince Hoover, on an error in the fourth.
Harbert made up for the error by combining with Yeagy and first baseman Maddox Beckley on an inning-ending double play.
“It’s incredible. I love him so much,” Haley said. “We talked last night and at practice yesterday, he threw a small bullpen — about 20-25 pitches — and just watching him, he looked really good. I just felt he was going to come in here and really throw strikes.”
Yeagy felt very comfortable once he escaped the second inning jam and went on to face the minimum number of batters over the final five innings.
“After the first couple batters, I settled in and found my strike zone and found the umpire’s strike zone, too,” he said. “I was just dialing in after that. The changeup really helped me a lot -- fastball high, changeup low and changing their eye levels really made a difference.”
Yeagy, who fanned six, needed a little defensive help for the final three outs, and it started with Harbert.
A hard-hit liner by Tray Phifer was speared by Harbert for the first out before Wednesday’s defensive hero, Brayden Shoemaker, battled the wind and sun in right field to haul in Hoover’s flyball. On a 2-0 pitch, Ethan Vawter’s grounder up the middle appeared destined for a base hit until Nick Evans dove to his right, gathered the ball in and threw on to Beckley for the final out.
Harbert said he and his teammates have the ultimate confidence in Yeagy.
“Freshman or senior, we don’t care,” Harbert said. “He plays like a senior. We’re behind him, no matter what grade he is in.”
The Argylls will hand the ball to Evans, their senior ace, Monday.
“That’s what we aimed for at the beginning of the season,” Haley said. “Our goals were conference, Grant 4 and sectional. We missed out on the Grant 4, but we’ll settle for the Madison County (championship) to replace that, and we got the conference. It doesn’t matter who we play, we’ll be ready. Nick will be ready, and hopefully we can continue to make the plays we have been all year.”
