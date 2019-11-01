FAIRMOUNT — Madison-Grant was running at will Friday against Union City.
In the Class A Sectional 43 semifinals, the Argylls racked up 500 yards of total offense and 441 yards on the ground in a dominant 55-27 win to reach the sectional championship for the seventh time in school history.
Seth Lugar and Clayton Powell both led the Argylls’ attack with more than 100 rushing yards each. Lugar tallied 120 and a touchdown on 10 carries. Powell rushed for 113 yards and two scores on nine totes.
“I’m going to give a big hand to my offensive line,” Powell said. “They had a really good push, and that’s what they’ve been doing all season. Last season wasn’t that great, and this season, just beforehand, wasn’t that great, but we came out tonight and we were willing to push. They do a great job every game we have.”
Madison Grant’s tough schedule made for a brutal 0-7 start, but the Argylls have now tallied four wins in a row, all of which have come by at least 27 points.
“It was tough in the beginning, just trying to keep these kids into it,” Madison-Grant coach Brady Turner said. “Our schedule was brutal there in the beginning. We knew we had a better team than what our record was, but we just kept working, and these seniors just kept everyone focused.”
The second and third quarters were huge for the Argylls, allowing them to break the game open with 41 points over the two quarters. On the second play of the second half, Lugar found the edge and sprinted 57 yards for a score to put the Argylls ahead by three touchdowns.
Madison-Grant kept pouring it on in the third quarter to put the game away early. Quarterback Jackson Thompson scored on a keeper from six yards out as the Argylls hung 50 on their opponent for the third time this season. All three instances have come in the past four weeks in the midst of this four-game winning streak.
After giving up a pair of touchdowns to start the game, Madison-Grant’s defense buckled down in the second quarter, pitching a shutout in the second 12 minutes by effectively stopping the run.
When the Indians’ offense was able to move the ball and score, the production came from uncharacteristic success through the air. Both of Union City’s first-half touchdowns were passes. Hunter Reagan hit Brenden Wright for 25 yards to open the scoring and later found Gabe Addington for 67 yards. Union City’s 101 yards through the air in the first half nearly doubled its season average of 55 passing yards.
“We loaded the box. We had nine in the box. That’s what we were giving them. We knew were susceptible to the pass, but we had to stop Jayden (Hindsley). (Hindsley) is a very good back, probably the best back we’ve seen all year.”
Offensively, the Argylls couldn’t be stopped. Powell rushed for 102 of his rushing yards and both of his touchdowns on six carries in the first half, making the most of his touches at the center of the Argylls’ Wing-T offense.
Entering the game, Madison-Grant knew it’d have to contain Hindsley and made that the focus. Hindsley eclipsed 1,200 rushing yards for the season with a 98-yard performance on 21 carries. With added emphasis on stopping the run, the Argylls limited the Indians to 118 yards on the ground, well below their 164-yard average.
“Union City is a downhill, run-the-ball (team). … We challenged them to beat them at their own game, and we did,” Turner said. “Our defensive line played amazing. We used the short, fast guys in there tonight and they were getting penetration and gang tackling.”
Madison-Grant will face unbeaten South Adams in the sectional championship at 7 p.m. next Friday.
