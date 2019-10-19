FAIRMOUNT – Saturday afternoon’s regional semifinal match between Madison-Grant and Tipton lasted for four sets.
But the verdict might have been decided right at the end of the first one.
The Argylls climbed out of three holes in that opening set – two small and one very large. The Blue Devils led 4-1 and 9-6 early, led by a couple of Marika Herron kills and two aces.
Madison-Grant roared out of the second of those small deficits to take a 13-10 lead. In that stretch, Katie Garringer had three kills and Alexis Baney two.
But Tipton scored the next eight points. Three came on kills by 6-foot-3 freshman Ashlee Schram and another on her stuff block. Paige Golden added a pair of kills, and it was bleak for the Argylls at 18-13.
M-G scored seven of the next nine points for a 20-20 deadlock. Trailing 22-20, the Argylls scored the next four. Alia Whitton had a tip and Azmae Turner a kill. Grace Holmberg’s ace made it 24-22.
Herron got the serve back for Tipton with a kill. That triggered a 4-0 run and Tipton won the opening set 26-24.
Madison-Grant coach Kayla Jump admitted not winning that set at 24-22 might have completely changed the outcome of the match.
“We were really hesitant in that first set,” she said.
The second set was better in the beginning as the Argylls led 8-4, the biggest lead they had the entire match. The Blue Devils scored the next four, and the last Madison-Grant lead in the second set was 10-9. Tipton scored five straight off the serve of Claire Norred, and then scored the last three points of the set for a 25-17 win.
Between the second and third sets, Jump’s message was, “I told them to just let it go and have fun.”
She also made a change in her lineup to deal better with Tipton’s big blocker in Schram.
“If you stick with the same thing and it’s not working, you have to change things up,” Jump said. “I think it energized us.”
The Argylls never trailed by more than three in the third set and led five different times. But they still trailed 21-19. Turner’s kill made it 21-20 and gave the serve to Tori Hiatt. She tied it on an ace. A kill by Holmberg made it 24-22 in favor of MG, and this time it didn’t slip away. Baney’s kill closed it out at 25-23.
“I thought we were ready to go for the fourth set,” said Jump. “Then we went back to being hesitant.”
The final time the Argylls led in the match was 3-1. From that point, the Devils scored eight of the next nine points. Madison-Grant got back to within one five different times after that but could never pull even. Schram had three straight kills to finish the match 25-17.
“I started two freshmen and three sophomores and played four sophomores,” said Jump. “We have our entire back row returning plus our outside hitters and our middle hitters. We will have to replace our setter (Whitton).”
The Argylls finished the season at 19-13.
