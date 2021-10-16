FAIRMOUNT -- Senior nights are traditionally the final home contests for athletes who are to graduate, and it was true for Madison-Grant's volleyball team Saturday night.
There was a ceremony for M-G's six seniors earlier this season, but the Argylls' upperclassmen staged an encore. This one was after M-G clinched the Class 2A Sectional 39 title for the second straight year.
Confetti dropped onto the Argylls' court after their three-set sweep of Blackford, 25-11, 25-10, 25-14. That put M-G (29-5) into next Saturday's Elwood regional against Alexandria.
"I think we felt really confident going into this, after winning against probably our biggest competition (Tipton) this morning," said outside hitter Katie Garringer, one of six senior Argylls. "It feels really good to two-peat."
Garringer put away 14 kills in the title affair, with six coming during a 10-serve sequence in the second set.
M-G also held serve numerous times, beginning with three aces by senior Grace Holmberg to begin the match. Holmberg ended with five aces, along with six kills.
The Argylls also responded very well to junior Alexis Baney at the point. She served out the opening set from when M-G led 17-11, then had an eight-serve run in Set 2 that included four kills by Garringer.
Blackford did save two match points, but Garringer on the third one slammed the ball in the backcourt as an exclamation point.
"Tonight, it was a little sloppy," M-G coach Kayla Jump said. "We kind of played down to (Blackford's) level, and it was a little frustrating."
The Argylls earlier Saturday were taken to four sets by longtime rival Tipton, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-19. Baney had 14 kills and Holmberg 10.
"We were coming in to a war," Jump said. "We had a few injuries, and we ran some different lineups that weren't normal, so I was really proud of how they battled after losing the first set."
Seniors factor heavily in M-G's lineup, and Jump said all six play regularly, and that it is rare for that to happen.
One of the seniors, Gabrielle Rudy, is the setter, and she had 23 assists against Blackford and 34 in the Tipton match.
The other seniors are hitter Azmae Turner, libero Sydnee Wilson and setter Tori Hiatt.
"They've been the standing point with our JV team and our varsity all year," Jump said. "It was great to see then come together and form this team. "
The reward for the seniors Saturday was not flowers or gifts, or a pre-match ceremony but something much more tangible -- the school's 17th sectional championship trophy.
"It's kind of bittersweet for them to win the sectional here for their last match on this court," Jump said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.