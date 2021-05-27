TIPTON — Already playing an emotional and passionate sport, the Madison-Grant Argylls channeled a pair of personal tragedies into an added level of inspiration this week and earned a softball sectional championship in the process.
The Argylls — who suffered the loss of teammate Khloe Martin earlier in the school year -- defeated Eastern in Wednesday’s semifinal 8-2 and outslugged Oak Hill 11-6 in Thursday’s championship game less than a week after junior varsity coach Casey Neiman’s young daughter, Maggie, tragically died.
“We’ve had a tough week,” M-G coach Travis Havens said. “As a parent, it’s unimaginable. We struggled. We’re still struggling. I do believe it was a big part of the sectional championship. We grieve together. We talk together. I don’t know what else to say, but it played a big part.”
M-G trailed 1-0 after one inning, but scored five runs in the second and three more in the fourth to take control. Elizabeth Lee homered for the Argylls, and Zoey Barnett and Gracey Fox each doubled and drove in two runs. Barnett and Daya Greene had three hits each.
Madison-Grant (18-9) had to wait out a rain delay Thursday prior to taking on the Golden Eagles, who the Argylls defeated earlier in the season to capture the Grant 4 title. For a coach and a team that had to wait an extra year due to the pandemic to take the field, waiting an extra hour to take the field to play for the championship was no problem.
“It feels great,” Havens said. “It took us two years to get it done. But the kids worked hard. This has been the goal from Day 1. We’ve had some ups and downs, but the kids played hard. They played well, and they earned it.”
It was M-G’s first sectional title since 2016 and ninth all-time. The Argylls will host Frankton on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a regional matchup of Central Indiana Conference rivals.
