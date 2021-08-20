FAIRMOUNT — For an offense that features a downhill running philosophy, strength and power up front is vital to open lanes for the backs.
With the dedication of the players in a weightlifting and conditioning program, Madison-Grant football coach Brady Turner believes the pieces are in place for the Argylls to build on the postseason success of the last two seasons.
“We had great attendance and participation this summer,” Turner said. “The first couple workouts we had 80-85% of the kids here, and we really maintained that all summer. This is really the best offseason we’ve had since we’ve been here.”
The Argylls return ball carriers Tanner Brooks, Seth Lugar and Trey Vetor from last year’s 3-6 team, with Brooks leading the way with over 500 yards rushing. All are capable and experienced runners who can help M-G move the chains, and Turner feels this is a strong position of depth for his team this season.
“They all know what they’re doing. They all know what we expect and how to do it,” he said. “The freshmen and sophomore groups behind them are pushing them. They’ve got a lot good runners who can catch the ball. It’s going to be tough to keep them off the field.”
Gabe Wedmore (5-foot-11, 235 pounds), Sam Thompson and Maddox Beckley will provide experience and size up front along the offensive line as will junior Daniel Pollack — back after a year away from the program — at 6-4 and 260 pounds. Turner credits the strength-and-conditioning program led by coach Brock Massey with helping develop the talent and ensuring incoming freshmen are more prepared to compete when they arrive at the high school level.
“The freshmen coming in are already bigger, faster and stronger than they have been in the past,” Turner said. “Brock has done an excellent job.”
Further evidence is provided by several youngsters expected to contribute defensively, including freshmen Boston Caldwell and junior Jon Pyle.
One question mark would be at quarterback after the graduation of Jackson Thompson. Turner expects a competition to play out in the preseason between freshman Xavier Yeagy and sophomore Hunter Rutledge.
“Those two have been battling all summer, and we still haven’t made the decision as to who is going to start,” Turner said. “They’re making it real tough.”
M-G will once again have to navigate a tough regular season schedule that includes Central Indiana Conference foes Eastbrook, MIssissinewa, Oak Hill, and Alexandria as well as its first two weeks against Tri-Central and Southern Wells. The Argylls will arrive at sectional battle tested and, with preseason top 10 teams South Adams and Monroe Central included in that bracket, the tough regular season schedule could pay dividends for the two-time sectional runners-up.
“Our schedule is going to get us ready. There is no cake-walk game,” Turner said. “The CIC is very deep. We’ve got to be ready to play each week.”
The Argylls open their season April 20 at Tri-Central before returning home the following week to host Southern Wells. They visit CIC rival Alexandria on Sept. 3 to open conference play.
