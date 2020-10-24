ELWOOD -- If the first two sets had been like the third, who knows how the championship game of the Elwood volleyball regional would have gone?
But through the first two sets, Madison-Grant struggled against defending Class 2A state runner-up Wapahani. The Raiders won those sets handily 25-8 and 25-17. The Argylls made much more of a contest out of it in the third, leading as late as 19-18 before ending the season with a 25-23 loss.
“In most of the first two sets, our serve passing just wasn’t there,” said Argylls coach Kayla Jump. “After that we improved.”
After trailing 7-2 in the first set and 7-0 in the second, the third set broke new ground for the Argylls. The Raiders led 4-2. But Katie Garringer had a kill for M-G, took the serve and a kill by Azmae Turner tied it. A Wapahani error later and the Argylls had their first lead of the match at 5-4.
They also led at 7-6. It appeared Madison-Grant would get control of the match when it scored six straight points for a 13-8 advantage. The final two points came on a block and a kill from sophomore Alexis Baney.
But the Raiders, despite playing without lone senior Mallory Summers, clawed back, getting a deadlock at 15-15 on a kill by Kaydence Brewer. But the Argylls regained the lead at that point and led 19-18 following a Wapahani service error, just its fourth such miscue in the match.
But Brewer’s kill made it 19-19. Wapahani spurted to a 22-19 lead on a Brewer kill and a pair of aces by Reese Baker.
Madison-Grant rode a pair of mistakes by the Raiders and a block by Baney to cut the lead to 24-23, but a kill by Camryn Wise ended the set, the match and the Argylls’ season.
“Wapahani lost a great player when Mallory went down,” said Jump. “But I think they really focused and played even harder to try and make up for that loss.”
The Argylls have five seniors on this year’s roster -- Emma Alcala, Brummet, Maloree Stanley, Sydney Lee and Ashlyn Moore.
“Emma was a middle hitter up to this year, but she eventually ended up on the right side and did a good job for us,” said Jump.
She also credited the seniors, even the ones who don’t play that often, with making the team better.
“All of them are great strategists,” said Jump. “They will talk to the players who come to punch and point out where there are opportunities for them. We sometimes don’t even have to tell them.”
There are also six juniors on the team, and they will provide the nucleus for the future success of the Argylls.
“I think those six have the same quiet determination that the seniors have shown this year,” said Jump. “So I think those juniors will be able to fill that role.”
Madison-Grant ends the season at 24-12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.