ELWOOD — For the second time in as many years under coach Kayla Jump, the Madison-Grant volleyball team was one of the final eight teams playing in Class 2A.
And for the second year in a row, the Argylls ran into a buzzsaw at the regional finals that brought their season to an end.
Carlie Sealscott led a dynamic South Adams attack with 15 kills, and the 10th-ranked Starfires had the Argylls on the ropes almost from the opening serve on their way to a 25-13, 25-17, 27-25 sweep and their first regional championship since 2016.
The loss comes a year after a regional final loss to Wapahani, ended M-G’s season at 30-6 and denied the Argylls their first trip to the semistate since 2013.
South Adams (28-8) advances to the 2A final four and will play top-ranked Andrean in the semistate round at Huntington North next Saturday.
After the teams traded points early in the first set, South Adams went on a nine-point scoring run that broke open a 9-9 tie to an 18-9 lead and only ended on a Grace Holmberg kill. That point only delayed the inevitable as the Starfires took the 1-0 lead with Sealscott scoring six kills in the opening set.
The Argylls looked shell-shocked after the opener.
“We had a game plan, and initially we did not execute it at all,” Jump said. “Immediately, we did not do well because we did not do our game plan at all, which was change our blocking, and we worked on that.”
M-G started better in the second frame, taking its first lead at 2-1 and expanding that lead to 8-4.
But South Adams surged back and retook the lead for good at 11-10 on a Sealscott kill, one of six in the second set.
After falling behind 2-0, Jump took her team behind the Elwood gymnasium bleachers away from the crowd and the court for a huddle. She wanted the players to get back to enjoying themselves on the court.
“Part of it was that it was so loud in here, and it’s hard to hear (in the huddle) when it’s that loud,” Jump said. “But the other part was that I love having fun playing, and to me even when we lost 25-7 and I was kind of laughing against Alexandria because it was no fun. If we’re not having fun, then it’s not worth it.”
After a small early lead, the Argylls once again fell behind at 15-10 before a sideout handed the serve to junior Daya Greene.
Greene immediately served up seven straight points. The Argylls retook the lead at 16-15 on a rare hitting error by the Starfires, and consecutive kills by senior Gabby Rudy and junior Alexis Baney gave M-G an 18-15 advantage.
South Adams fought back to briefly retake the lead and, after the two teams traded points, eventually had a match point at 24-23. But a Baney block and kill sandwiched around a Maegan Wilson ace gave the Argylls a set point at 25-24, prompting the Starfires to call time out.
Out of the break, Macy Pries tied the match with her ninth kill before Taylor Braun fired an ace to give the Starfires match point. Sealscott’s final kill of the day finished the match and the season for M-G.
The defeat ended the careers of six Argylls seniors. Rudy, Tori Hiatt, Azmae Turner, Sydnee Wilson, Katie Garringer and Grace Holmberg leave the program after two Grant 4 titles, two sectional championships and a share of the 2021 Central Indiana Conference title.
“This group, they’re such a great group of kids,” Jump said. “There are six of them play, and I’ve known them forever. It’s kind of difficult to let them go because they’re great kids.”
In their final match, Rudy had 13 assists and two kills, Hiatt had two assists, Wilson had numerous digs, Garringer had eight kills and an ace and Holmberg led the Argylls with nine kills.
Baney, one of the top returning players for Jump, had eight kills and three blocks.
