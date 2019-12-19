FAIRMOUNT— The girls basketball program at Madison-Grant is showing signs of improvement in year two under coach Brandon Bradley.
Thursday night’s game against the resurgent Anderson Prep Academy Jets was one of the games this season when those improvements were apparent in the win column.
Sophomore Azmae Turner recorded a double-double, scoring 10 first-half points, and junior Zoey Barnett led a key run to close out the game as the Argylls held off the Jets 40-29 here Thursday evening.
In Bradley’s first year, the Argylls were just 3-20 and lost their last 17 games, with 17 points being the closest margin of defeat.
This season, the last four losses for M-G (4-8) have been by 10 points or less.
“The first step this year was retracing our steps from last year and learning how to compete and play hard the entire game,” Bradley said. “The second step was making sure our defense was sound.”
That defense silenced the Jets offense early, holding APA to just 12 first-half points and shutting out leading scorer Tommya Davis. While the Argylls have no players listed over 6 feet tall, the length of Barnett (5-feet-9) and sophomores Gracey Fox (5-11) and Azmae Turner (5-10) disrupted the offense of APA (8-3).
“We’ve really been trying to utilize length this year,” Barnett said. “It’s been working, especially tonight.”
M-G never trailed and the game was only tied once, at 3-3 in the first quarter. A 10-1 run into the second quarter, capped on a Turner drive to the basket, gave the Argylls a nine-point cushion that shrank to just four on a Madison Stamm free throw for the Jets at 16-12.
But Turner found senior Bryleigh Sullivan under the basket for a layup as the horn sounded, sending the Argylls into the break with an 18-12 lead.
For the game, Turner led all players with 12 points and four assists, while grabbing 14 rebounds.
“We’re starting to be a lot more decisive and assertive offensively,” Bradley said. “Azmae is getting a little stronger, but she’s also more confident.”
The second-half lead wavered between five and eight points until Fox scored a rebound basket at the buzzer to close the third quarter giving M-G a 30-20 lead.
But consecutive APA baskets by senior Savannah Prewett and junior Chelsea Klepfer pulled the Jets within six at 32-26 with just under six minutes remaining.
But, the Jets could not get any closer.
After a pair of APA misses, M-G senior McKenna Lugar scored on a putback basket. Then Barnett assisted on a Turner basket, before burying a 15-foot jumper herself. She also grabbed a pair of rebounds during the 8-3 run to provide the final margin.
“I want to do whatever I can to help the team win,” Barnett said. “But, especially when it’s getting close like that.”
For the game, M-G outrebounded APA 50-34 and committed just 16 turnovers, even without senior Blayklee Stitt, who missed the game with an ankle injury.
Fox also reached double figures scoring with 10 points, while Barnett led all players with 15 rebounds. Freshman Daya Greene scored seven points and Lugar added six rebounds.
Stamm led the Jets with 10 points and nine rebounds and junior Chelsea Klepfer added nine rebounds.
The Argylls junior varsity team defeated the Jets 42-9. Sophomore Mary Mayfield led M-G with eight points while three APA players scored two points each.
