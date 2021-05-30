FAIRMOUNT — Central Indiana Conference softball rivals Frankton and Madison-Grant will renew acquaintances Tuesday evening and, while the Eagles and Argylls play each other at least once a year, the stakes have rarely been this high.
Frankton (18-7) and Madison-Grant (18-9) will play at 6 p.m. with a regional title and trip to Saturday’s semistate at Frontier on the line.
The Eagles won the Sectional 40 championship at home Thursday by defeating Elwood 3-1 while the Argylls advanced out of Tipton’s Sectional 39 with an 11-6 win over Oak Hill. The two teams met in late April with Frankton scoring seven unanswered runs after an early 2-0 deficit for the 7-2 victory.
That was the first of three straight losses for the Argylls, a streak that was immediately followed by winning the Grant 4 championship and a 10-game winning streak.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, but we’ve had more ups than downs,” M-G coach Travis Havens said. “We got to playing better in the second half of the season, and that’s what you’re hoping for.”
The Madison County runners-up and CIC champion Eagles enter the game riding a six-game win streak of their own. Frankton is powered offensively by sophomore Makena Alexander, who is slashing .562/.624/1.151 and led the team with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and an OPS of 1.774.
Her numbers were were slightly less impressive earlier in the season, but a renewed confidence led to a stretch where Alexander is 14-for-20 over her last six games including the decisive three-run longball in the sectional final against Elwood. Learning to deal with the high expectations that followed her to the high school level has helped her produce a breakout season.
“There’s a little bit at the beginning of the season I kind of wish I could change, but obviously that makes you better,” Alexander said. “There were jitters -- the whole home town coming out to see you -- but it feels good.”
Freshman Claire Duncan is hitting .434 for Frankton, and the team’s lone senior -- Mackenzie Swango -- is a .373 hitter with a pair of home runs and a strong defensive presence behind the plate.
In the circle, Adyson Coppess has toed the rubber at the outset in 21 of Frankton’s 25 games. In 136 innings, she has posted 142 strikeouts with an ERA of 2.41 and a WHIP of 1.206. Also an offensive weapon, Coppess has hit seven home runs from the leadoff spot in the Eagles' batting order.
M-G may not have the home run totals Frankton does — it has hit 15 to Frankton’s 24 — but the Argylls have been just as effective by getting on base and using their speed.
Daya Greene is the team’s leading hitter at .506 and base stealer with 35 thefts, and Chelsea Bowland bats at a .326 clip with 27 steals. The Argylls have stolen 121 bases compared to 50 by the Eagles.
The Argylls do have some pop in the order, with Chelsea Parker leading the way with five home runs and 23 RBI, matching Zoey Barnett for the team lead.
Another difference is in pitching. Where Frankton leans heavily on Coppess, the Argylls have two arms that have evenly divided the workload. Elizabeth Lee has thrown 88 2/3 innings while Katie Duncan has accounted for 75 2/3 frames. Lee has more strikeouts (61-50), but Duncan’s ERA of 2.31 is a run better than Lee’s 3.31.
“We’ll have our hands full,” Havens said. “They’re always prepared. ... I’d like to think we’re a better team now than we were then, but they may be also. We’re going to give it our best shot, and as always I like my team.”
The winner plays the first semistate semifinal Saturday at 11 a.m. at Frontier against either Class 2A No. 1 Pioneer (31-2) or the winner of Sectional 33 between Illiana Christian and Wheeler, which will be played Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.