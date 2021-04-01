FAIRMOUNT — Despite the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season, optimism is high at Madison-Grant. The coaches are hoping momentum from the successes and improvements seen in 2019 can carry over into 2021.
The track-and-field team sent two athletes to the state finals, and the girls tennis team shared the Central Indiana Conference championship. The Argylls baseball team showed signs of improvement as a program, and with the development of pitching talent, that is a trend that could continue.
The M-G softball and boys golf teams will feature new coaches, and the ladies return plenty of talent along with an influx of new talented athletes to continue their tradition of excellence on the diamond.
BASEBALL
Head Coach: Scott Haley (5th season); 2019: 7-14; Key Loss: Gage Davis; Key Returning Players: Nick Evans, Cole Hasty, Justin Moore, Chad Harbert, Mason Richards, Brayden Shoemaker; Newcomers to Watch: Maddox Beckley, Teagan Yeagy, Gavin Kelich, Ty Evans, Maverick Miller, Seth Lugar; Potential Breakout: Shoemaker
Outlook: “I’m cautiously optimistic that we can be a very good team,” Haley said in an email. “(I) feel like pitching will be a strength led by Nick Evans, with Cole Hasty, Teagan Yeagy, Brayden Shoemaker and Maddox Beckley seeing plenty of time on the mound. This group of kids have worked extremely hard and been great leaders, and I am confident that they will have a fun and successful season.”
BOYS GOLF
Head Coach: Todd Butcher (1st season); Key Losses: Jonah Johnson
No further information provided.
GIRLS TENNIS
Head Coach: Tony Pitt (15th season); 2019: 15-7, CIC co-champions; Key Losses: Kasey Cleaver, Kayla Comer, Sidney Presnall; Key Returning Players: Abbie Hostetler, Nancy Chapel, Naomi Haynes; Newcomers to Watch: Jess Martin, Alexa Counceller, Mya Stansberry, Shannandoah Hill
Outlook: “We don’t return anybody with varsity experience,” Pitt said. “Our goal is to improve each time we take the court. We look forward to getting a chance to compete this season.”
SOFTBALL
Head Coach: Travis Havens (2nd year); 2019: 14-11; Key Losses: Morgan Conliff; Key Returning Players: Zoey Barnett, Sarah Duncan, Hannah Ogden, Chelsea Bowland, Chelsea Parker, Gracey Fox, Zoe Hartisch; Newcomers to Watch: Sydney Lee, Carmen Enyeart, Katie Duncan, Elizabeth Lee, Makennah Clouse, Daya Greene, Maegan Wilson, Maddy Moore; Potential Breakout: Bowland, Sarah Duncan, Elizabeth Lee, Katie Duncan
Outlook: “We feel like, potentially, we should have a chance to win every game we play all season long,” Havens said. “Like everybody else, the success of our team will be about how solid our pitching and defense can be, along with some timely hitting.”
TRACK AND FIELD
Head coach: T.J. Herniak; 2019: State qualifiers (shot put) Payton Freel and A.J. Jones; Key Losses: Freel, Jones, Sinjin Turner, McKenna Lugar; Key Returning Athletes: Emma Ewer, Azmae Turner, Bailey Freel, Gabe Wedmore; Newcomers to Watch: Tanner Brooks, Caleb Ewer, Patrick Deckard, Bri McGibbon; Potential Breakout: Turner, Brooks
Outlook: “This year we will be looking to improve our overall team performance while highlighting some of our outstanding individual athletes,” Herniak said in an email. “We have multiple athletes on both the boys and girls teams that could have outstanding individual seasons. We look to build on the success of our 18-19 season after losing the 19-20 season to COVID-19 and continue to build a competitive program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.