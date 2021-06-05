Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 82F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.