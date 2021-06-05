LAFAYETTE – The Madison-Grant baseball team didn’t get the storybook ending its season cried out for Saturday.
Then again, the 12-1 loss against Class 2A No. 2 Wapahani in the regional semifinals at Lafayette Central Catholic felt a lot more like dawn for this program than dusk.
The Argylls completed a 21-8 season with their first Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament championship, a Central Indiana Conference crown and their first sectional title in nine years. It was a breakthrough year by every measure for a team that posted a 25-93 record over its five previous seasons.
Nothing that happened against the Raiders (29-1) will change that. The lopsided six-inning loss, in fact, just feels like the set up for the next chapter of Madison-Grant’s incredible tale.
“Hopefully, we’ll be back,” Argylls coach Scott Haley said. “It’s not going to be easy. But (this regional experience is) huge ’cause it does give them a taste of it. Obviously the higher the level you go, the tougher the competition is going to be. And Wapahani is a very good team. So it’s huge, and we’ll learn from it.”
Madison-Grant bids farewell to just four seniors.
Nick Evans was 9-2 in his final season with an ERA just over 3.00. He struck 101 batters in 65 2/3 innings, including the final hitter of his career for the second out in the fourth inning Saturday. He also hit .383 with a pair of homers and 23 RBI.
Cole Hasty batted .382 and drove in 14 runs. Justin Moore hit .340 with a homer and 15 RBI for the season and was 1-for-3 against Wapahani, scoring his team’s only run in the fifth inning. And Jace Gilman stole four bases primarily as a courtesy runner. He was robbed during his lone at-bat Saturday with a lineout to second base.
The group left an indelible mark on the program, and any future success will be traced back to the foundation laid by the Class of 2021.
“Nick and Cole and Jace and Justin – four of the greatest kids you’re ever gonna find,” Haley said. “The hardest working group. They’ve been with me since their junior high days. They’ve been coming to varsity practices since their seventh- and eighth-grade year. You can definitely tell how hard they’ve worked, and it paid off for them. Great kids, great students, great community representatives.”
Great legacy. One that looked as though it might add another magical moment early against Wapahani.
Mason Richards led off the second inning with a double down the left-field line, and Chad Harbert laid down a sacrifice bunt to move him to third. When freshman Brayden Ross drew a five-pitch walk, the Argylls had runners at the corners and some serious pressure on Raiders starter Gage Gadbury.
But Wapahani escaped the jam by turning a hard groundball up the middle into a 6-3 double play to end the inning.
Then the wheels came off for Madison-Grant.
The third inning started quietly enough with Wapahani’s Paul Fisher reaching on a one-out throwing error. Then Joe Foster drew a walk, and Gavin Noble singled into shallow right field. A perfect throw by Brayden Shoemaker briefly held the runner at third and kept the bases loaded.
But the Argylls got greedy and tried to throw behind a runner and steal an out. Instead the ball bounced into the outfield, and Fisher broke a scoreless tie. Brief controversy followed when Daxton Dudley squibbed a ball that hit his foot either while he was still in the batter’s box (dead ball) or just as he was leaving it (out). But the umpires ruled the ball in play, and Foster came home to make it 2-0.
Nolan Dudley and Gadbury followed with RBI singles before Evans got a strikeout for the second out. But the damage wasn’t done.
Caleb Henderson singled to load the bases, and Luke Willmann – the 10th batter of the inning – laced a two-run single to center field to make it 6-0. A flyout to center on the next pitch ended the frame, but the scars were already permanent.
Of Wapahani’s six runs in the inning, just two were earned. Likewise, only two of the Raiders’ six hits in the stanza made it out of the infield.
Madison-Grant did a terrific job of keeping a power-hitting Wapahani lineup in the ballpark. Gavin Lash’s sixth-inning double was the only extra-base hit for the Raiders. But Wapahani grinded out 11 singles and made the most of every opportunity.
“The main thing we talked about pregame is if we make an error or a mistake or something, cut it off in your head,” Haley said. “Don’t let it snowball into two or three. And unfortunately that’s what happened. I think (it) was a little bit of nerves. But, again, all the credit goes to Wapahani.”
The Raiders added two runs in the fourth on a delayed double steal that brought Daxton Dudley home and a single by Nolan Dudley. And Wapahani scored four in the sixth on another single by Nolan Dudley, Lash’s double, a groundout by Henderson and a single by Willmann.
Nolan Dudley finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI, and Willmann was 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Freshman Teagan Yeagy – who relieved Evans on the mound in the fourth – drove in the Argylls’ lone run with a fifth-inning single. Richards finished 2-for-3, and singles by Moore and Shoemaker rounded out Madison-Grant’s five hits.
The lost season of 2020 will inspire what-ifs for years to come, but for the Argylls there is an immediately tangible heartache. Might things have turned out differently if this team had a chance for a postseason run last year?
That answer will be lost to history, but Haley is ecstatic with what this team was able to do and excited for the future.
“Before the COVID last year, I thought last year might have been our breakthrough year instead of this year,” he said. “And it may have. Obviously, any experience we could have got would have helped. But these kids battled hard all year long, and they accomplished so much that no other boys program in Madison-Grant has done. So I’m very proud of that.”
