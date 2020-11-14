FAIRMOUNT — A tough individual matchup from the opposition’s roster and missed opportunities on their own part were the difference Saturday evening as Madison-Grant fell 40-30 to Cowan.
It was the season opener for the Blackhawks while the Argylls fell to 1-2 before playing their next three games on the road -- at Marion, Oak Hill and Wabash.
In the capper to their three-game season-opening homestand, it was Cowan 5-foot-11 senior Kaylee Kear who proved to be too difficult for the Argylls to contend with. Not just her height, but her length, mobility, agility and being left-handed all proved to be advantageous.
Kear scored on the block, in the paint and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free-throw line as she scored 12 of her 18 points in the first half. The game was tied twice, but the Argylls never led with a pair of Kear free throws giving Cowan the lead for good at 6-4.
M-G coach Brandon Bradley said assuming Kear can only play around the basket would be a mistake.
“The hard part about her is when you look at her, you think she’s a post,” he said. “But, she has such good footwork, quick footwork and skill to where she’s more of a four than a five.”
Kear scored in the lane to open a 14-5 Cowan lead on the first possession of the second quarter. M-G junior Azmae Turner answered with a 3-point basket before a free throw from Sarah Duncan cut the Blackhawks' lead to five at 14-9.
But that was as close as the Argylls would get the rest of the night.
“This game comes down to three things for us, missed layups, missed free throws — and we can stop right there and we probably win the game,” Bradley said. “But, on top of that, our passing was atrocious. Our angles were poor. We weren’t making the wrong passes. I think, overall, our timing was good. The passes we were making were the right passes. But our angles were terrible, and some of the passes were too long.”
For the game, the Argylls were 6-of-15 at the free-throw line — which includes two misses on bonus front ends — and committed 16 turnovers to 13 for Cowan.
Turner hit her second 3 of the night to pull M-G within 35-28 with 1:12 left. But Cowan was 5-of-7 at the free-throw line in the final minute to hold and extend the final margin.
Turner finished with a game-high 19 points and nine rebounds — tying teammate Zoey Barnett for top rebound total — but no other Argyll scored more than four points. As a team, M-G converted just four field goals, aside from Turner.
Bradley added, in addition to missing their free throws, they should have had more attempts as well.
“They were in the bonus with about four minutes to go in the first half and with about six-and-a-half minutes to go in the second half,” he said. “We probably shot six or eight free throws total during that 10-minute stretch, and we probably should have shot 20. We just weren’t aggressive to the basket.”
Junior Lauren Smith added 11 points and seven steals for Cowan.
The Argylls junior varsity scored the first 13 points and cruised past the Blackhawks 29-13. Sophomore Lillie Nelson led M-G with 12 points.
