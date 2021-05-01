FAIRMOUNT -- Madison-Grant's softball team had both its Grant 4 Tournament opponents screaming "Mayday" Saturday.
The Argylls celebrated May 1 with two slugfests lasting 4 1/2 innings, 10-0 over Mississinewa and 12-2 over Oak Hill, and they captured the trophy for the intra-Grant County event.
M-G (6-6) amassed 26 hits on the day, including four home runs in the final against Oak Hill. Two long balls were by senior first baseman Chelsea Parker, who had five hits on the day.
"At first, we were nervous just because of our competition, but we killed it," Parker said. "It feels awesome. We definitely deserve this. We worked our butts off for this."
The Argylls also got four hits from Chelsea Bowland, Daya Green and Sydney Lee, and three from Sarah Duncan.
Pitching-wise, Elizabeth Lee allowed just one hit in the opener and Katelynn Duncan four to Oak Hill.
"We played well in the first game and I think that helped us with our momentum in the second game," M-G coach Travis Havens said. "Oak Hill's a nice team and they just beat (Class 2A No. 6) Alexandria 1-0, so we knew we'd have our hands full. Our girls were excited and they were ready, and playing at home helps."
M-G put up three in the first inning of the title game and followed with six in the second frame and three in the third.
Parker lifted a ball into a strong tail wind in left-center field and that carried out, and that made it 3-0.
The second inning was climaxed by back-to-back jacks by Parker and Katelynn Duncan. Sarah Duncan drove another run in on a sacrifice fly and Green the same with a single, and Sydney Lee scored on an error and Bowland on a wild pitch.
In the third, Bowland had an RBI sac fly, Green doubled and Barnett homered.
"We've struggled a bit hitting this year and we've been working the past couple of weeks implementing a team hitting philosophy with two strikes, putting the ball in play and eliminating strikeouts," Havens said. "We put a few in play today and that was fun."
Katelynn Duncan struck out four and retired nine in a row after Oak Hill's leadoff batter got a hit. She allowed three hits and a run in the fourth, and the Golden Eagles (8-5) scored again in the fifth.
The Argylls asserted control of game 1 with four runs off four hits in the first inning.
Sarah Duncan's single scoring Bowland to put M-G on the board, and Parker followed with a two-run double. Lee sacrificed Duncan home for the fourth run.
M-G pounded out four more hits the next inning, one being a double by Sarah Duncan that brought Bowland and Green in.
Another two-RBI double, this by Barnett, highlighted a third frame in which the Argylls pushed the lead up to 9-0.
The Argylls got to the mercy-rule threshold in the fourth, after Elizabeth Lee singled and courtesy runner Makennah Crouse stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored when Sydney Lee grounded to second.
M-G was also able to move, and create, runners, by beating out four bunts (two by Green).
Bowland led the 13-hit attack with three, and Green, Sarah Duncan and Parker also had a pair.
Elizabeth Lee breezed by on only 61 pitches, with three strikeouts and three walks. Meliana Smith's single was the Indians' only ball hit into the outfield.
The Argylls are at Alexandria Tuesday and at Lapel Wednesday, and Oak Hill returns to M-G Thursday for a Central Indiana Conference match.
"We won't expect to win by 10 runs in five innings, but we expect to be playing more like this than what we have been," Havens said. "I don't think our record shows what type of team we really are. We think what we did today is a little bit like what we should be."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.