ALEXANDRIA — Madison-Grant sophomore Levi Nelson came up clutch, going 3-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBI — including a 2-run single in the seventh inning — on Thursday to lead the Argylls to a 6-2 win over Alexandria.
Alexandria took its only lead in the bottom of the second inning after freshman catcher Griffin Cox drove in Kaed Abshire with a single to right field. The Tigers (8-10) would soon relinquish the lead once the next five Argylls (9-5) reached base in the top of the third inning.
Braiden Ross and Nelson both earned RBI knocks to give the Argylls a 2-1 lead. Ross also threw 110 pitches for 10 strikeouts in the victory. In four starts this season, Ross owns a 3.89 ERA and leads the Argylls at the plate with 12 RBI in 14 games.
Gabe McGuire led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a single up the middle. Four pitches later, the Tigers’ junior stole third and advanced home on a throwing error to tie the game at 2-2.
Alexandria had a golden opportunity with the bases loaded and a full count in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Maddux Buckley struck out Alexandria’s lead off hitter Collin Johns to end the inning. Against 83 batters faced this season, opponents are hitting .083 against Beckley.
“Coming in with bases-loaded, I knew that I had to buckle in and find a way to get it with a strikeout,” Beckley said. “It is just one of those moments where you have got to breathe and zone yourself in and really only focus on you and the catcher.”
The M-G senior mentioned his curveball has improved the most in his repertoire. Tremendous confidence in his breaking ball empowers Beckley to throw the curveball while down in the count to pile up opposing whiffs. In 20.2 innings pitched, the undefeated Beckley has struck out 39 hitters while allowing just one earned run.
With zero outs in the seventh inning, Teagan Yeagy gave the Argylls a 4-2 lead with a 2-run RBI single on a line drive to center field to drive in Kelich and his younger brother, Xavier Yeagy.
After an intentional walk given to Beckley, Nelson drove-in Teagan and Maverick Miller to extend the Argylls’ lead to 6-2. Head Coach Curt Haisley maintains a game plan for his hitters to look for fastballs at the plate. The 2000 M-G grad congratulated the sophomore for his first 3-hit game after the victory.
“The approach was really just put the bat on the ball and drive in a run and it worked out,” Nelson said. “I was nervous coming up to the plate, but in the end it all came out as a good outcome so I was happy for myself and my team was happy for me.”
Alexandria aims to rebound at home against Southwood on Friday. M-G moved to 3-1 in Central Indiana Conference play and will begin May with a home game against Taylor (Kokomo).