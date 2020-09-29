FRANKTON -- Momentum is one of those intangible aspects of sports. Nobody can quite figure out why it comes when it does and why it can just as quickly be taken away.
Such was the case Tuesday as Madison-Grant built momentum, lost it in such a shocking fashion as to leave their coach speechless, then regained it in time to avoid a collapse.
Katie Garringer recorded 11 kills, and Alexis Baney continued her ascent into area stardom with 10 kills as the Argylls -- with a little payback on their minds -- defeated Frankton 28-26, 25-12, 9-25, 25-22 and snapped the Eagles' four-match win streak.
M-G (14-10) improved to 4-0 in the Central Indiana Conference and will host Blackford in a rescheduled league game Wednesday while Frankton fell to 16-9 with its second CIC loss in five outings.
After surviving a hard-fought opening set and dominating in the second, it was the third set M-G coach Kayla Jump could not explain. By the time the Argylls scored consecutive points in the set, they were already down 16-3 and never could completely recover.
“I have no idea, but I do know that we made a lot of errors right off the bat,” Jump said. “(Frankton) is a pretty good team. They have some good players that mesh well together and, if we can control that, we do pretty well. But, if we continuously make the same errors, we get in trouble, and that’s what we were doing.”
Frankton also got a good start in the fourth set, leading 8-5 when one of M-G’s top hitters, senior Emma Brummet, recorded her first kill of the match. That seemed to right the Argylls' ship, and she finished the match strong with three kills and two aces, all in the fourth set.
“She does a really nice job on the right side,” Jump said. “She is one of our captains and was really trying to amp up our team with, ‘Hey, we’ve really got to step up with what we’re doing. We can’t just sit there, like the third set, and watch it happen.’ She really kind of came to life in that fourth set.”
Junior Grace Holmberg showed some fire as the fourth set went down to the wire, tied 17-17. After a pair of Eagles' hitting errors gave the Argylls a two-point advantage, Holmberg -- who finished with seven kills and an ace -- pumped her fist and let out a primal scream of excitement as M-G took the lead for good.
“It kind of just comes out,” Holmberg said. “I’m really quiet at school and at home, but here I get to just let it out and let it go. I think that’s where it comes from.”
The Argylls dropped a previous meeting this season when Frankton won in Madison County tournament pool play. That was on the minds of the players.
“I was thinking about it a lot,” Holmberg said. “I was really hoping for all of us to show up and play as a team and show them what we had. At county, we kind of shut down instead of letting them see our full potential.”
The matchup featured two of the best middle hitters in the area, and both excelled. Senior Chloee Thomas had 15 kills and four blocks for Frankton and Baney, a sophomore, had two blocks to go with her 10 kills.
“Lexi has so much potential, it’s kind of unreal,” Jump said. “She’s still trying to figure out her body and her rhythm. When she figures that out, she’ll be absolutely dominating. I don’t think we’ve even seen a glimpse of her full potential.”
M-G setter Gabby Rudy handed out 31 assists and had four aces, and Azmae Turner added five kills and two blocks.
Freshman standout Holli Klettheimer added eight kills, a block and four aces for the Eagles with Adayna Key chipping in six kills and Makena Alexander and Sydney Duncan adding five each. Setters Emma Smith and Callie Thomas had 16 assists each.
