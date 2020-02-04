MARION — The Madison-Grant Argylls season came to a close after a 27-26 loss to Eastbrook in the first round of sectional play.
The Tuesday evening matchup kicked off the statewide tournament, as well as Sectional 39. Though, this wasn’t the first time the two teams had matched up this season.
The two teams met twice in January, and the final score favored the Panthers both times. The first was in the consolation game for the Grant 4 Tournament, the second being just under two weeks ago in Fairmount. Both games saw the Argylls fall by nine points.
The first quarter saw both teams needing some time to get adjusted to the tempo. Each team also seemingly needed some time to lose any nerves, which may explain the low score beyond a defensive-minded game plan. As the first-quarter buzzer rang, Madison-Grant (6-17) found themselves trailing 5-2.
The Panthers found some more offense in the second, and began to build a lead. The Argylls, in the meantime, were still struggling to find points. Eastbrook’s 2-3 zone became even more effective and forced M-G to turn the ball over, which the Panthers then turned into points on the other end. However, a late-quarter Argylls run brought the score to one possession as M-G went into the half with momentum on their side.
The third quarter saw that momentum start to dwindle. With the emergence of a full-court press by Eastbrook (10-13), the Argylls, again, struggled to find offense. However, similar to the end of the first half, M-G was able to string some late buckets together and stay in the game, trailing by one at the end of the third quarter.
The lead favored the Panthers by a possession for most of the final quarter, to which they took full advantage, milking the clock for every last second. After a defensive breakdown, Panthers forward Kristin Goff nailed a three to extend the Eastbrook lead by six with just three minutes left. Though a last-second 3 brought some hope, his proved to be too much of a deficit for the Lady Argylls to overcome as they were defeated by one, 27-26.
Sophomore Azmae Turner led M-G with 11 points and senior Blayklee Stitt added six points in her final game.
Eastbrook will go on to play Tipton at 7:30 on Friday night in the second round of sectional 39.
The game didn’t turn out Madison-Grant’s way; however, coach Brandon Bradley still had a powerful message to the team, and the leaving seniors as well,
“The one thing I don’t want you to do is leave here and change who you are as people,” he said. “No matter what happens on the basketball court, in any sporting arena, don’t change your character. Don’t change who you are because, what I like most about this team is each of them as individuals. And that’s why they are fun to be around.”
