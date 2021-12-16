FAIRMOUNT — First-year Madison-Grant girls basketball coach Drew Mosson likes what he has seen from his Argylls during what is now an 8-3 start to the season.
There was even more to smile about for Mosson and his players Thursday night.
The Argylls scored 31 straight points in the first half to take control and shared the ball with a high rate of efficiency in a 65-21 win over Anderson Prep.
It was the third straight win for the Argylls, who handed APA (4-8) its fourth consecutive defeat.
Figuring his team had more than enough firepower to handle the Jets, this game plan was focused on working on offensive sets and trying to improve.
“It was more about coming out and doing what we wanted done, doing it the right way and doing it hard and with effort,” Mosson said. “And I thought we did that tonight.”
That started with the Argylls leading 4-2. Junior Daya Greene hit a 3-point basket then assisted on layups by Maddy Moore and Azmae Turner to start a 31-0 run that sent M-G on its way to a 39-6 halftime lead.
Assisted baskets were a theme for the Argylls. In the first half, M-G had 15 assists on 18 field goals and had 22 assists on 30 baskets in the game even with much of the second half played with a running clock.
“These girls are real close-knit. They like to hang out and laugh together,” Mosson said. “We needed a game like this to get them to mesh a little bit more on the floor. We’re kind of putting some different ages together, girls that don’t have much varsity experience with girls that have played three or four years now.”
Turner led the Argylls with 19 points, and Greene — who averages about 12 per game — scored 14. She is still learning to get comfortable in more of a scoring role than she has had in the past.
“It’s just not what I’m used to,” Greene said. “I don’t mind it. It’s not bad. It gets exciting when you make it, obviously.”
“I talked to her before this year and I told her that if we’re going to be any good this year, she’s going to have to score the ball more,” Mosson said. “She lit up, and that’s great to see that she’s really embraced the role.”
Greene’s backcourt mate also enjoyed a productive night. Sophomore Maddy Moore had 13 points and six assists for the Argylls.
“Maddy Moore has done a nice job for us and is hitting some outside shots,” Mosson said.
Chelsea Bowland added nine points and five steals for M-G.
Alivia Peoples led the Jets with nine points and 11 rebounds while Kanyla Wills had five assists.
Madison-Grant will return to Central Indiana Conference play Saturday at Mississinewa while the Jets will travel to Alexandria on Tuesday.
