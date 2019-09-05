FAIRMOUNT — The scoreboard did not matter.
Despite being completely dominant in every facet of the match, the Madison-Grant Argylls, already up two sets and in control in the third, were going all out for every play.
Leading 20-7 in the final set, sophomore Azmae Turner laid out on the floor to keep a ball airborne. Her teammates rewarded her effort by eventually scoring the point. M-G went on to a convincing 25-16, 25-7, 25-14 win over Anderson.
For Madison-Grant (9-2), this was its ninth straight victory after dropping the first two matches of the season.
The effort shown by Turner is just what first-year coach Kayla Jump is hoping to instill in her players.
“No matter the score, we don’t take points off,” she said. “Every point matters. That’s the type of coach I am. I guess they didn’t want to get yelled at tonight.”
There was nothing much for Jump to yell about, unless it was in approval.
Turner and fellow sophomore Katie Garringer led the Argylls with six kills each in a match in which M-G had almost as many service aces (20) as kills (25).
“They had one player (Lexi Swanson) who, every time we served her, she made the pass,” Jump said. “We tried to serve away from her as much as we could.”
The remaining 30 points the Argylls scored came off a combination of violations, hitting errors and nine Anderson serving errors.
Anderson (0-7) is playing without two of its top seniors, libero Sydnie Spaeth and setter Antwanae Whigham.
Sophomore Laurynn Williams filled in for Whigham and handed out eight assists, but the Indians’ offense never could get in rhythm.
For the Argylls, junior Gabrielle Rudy led the service game with six aces with Emma Brummet’s five and Alia Whitton’s four close behind. Whitton (14 assists) and Rudy (seven assists) shared the setting duties for the Argylls.
Turner added a block, and sophomore Grace Holmberg chipped in four kills and two aces.
Swanson and sophomore Tiara Ingram led the Indians with three kills each while senior Taylor Webber added a block.
The M-G junior varsity also won in straight sets, topping Anderson 25-11, 25-7.
Madison-Grant will hope to keep its winning streak alive next Wednesday at Central Indiana Conference rival Mississinewa before hosting pool play in the Madison County tournament Thursday. Alexandria and Liberty Christian will be the two teams visiting M-G on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.