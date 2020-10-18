Each Monday, we will bring the readers a few of the highlights from the previous week of individual and team athletic accomplishments from some of the games, matches and meets THB Sports was unable to cover.
TUESDAY
Volleyball Sectional 40 got underway at Wapahani as Frankton took a 25-13, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Elwood in the first round. Chloee Thomas recorded nine kills and three blocks, Holli Klettheimer posted seven kills and three blocks and Chainey Lowe recorded 14 digs for the Eagles while Emma Smith and Callie Thomas added 13 assists each.
Jaleigh Crawford led the Panthers with seven kills, five blocks and 13 digs, Katie Morris had 18 assists and Lauren Hughes added nine digs.
Shenandoah senior Meg Stanley signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career with Taylor University softball.
As a sophomore with the Raiders, Stanley hit .344 with a team-best four home runs. She added six doubles, drove in 27 runs and posted an OPS of .951.
THURSDAY
In the semifinals of volleyball Sectional 39 at Taylor High School, Madison-Grant made quick work of Blackford with a 25-18, 25-3, 25-9 sweep of the Bruins. Katie Garringer led the Argylls' attack with 10 kills while Azmae Turner added eight kills and three blocks. Daya Greene added five digs and six aces.
The Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Association named three area athletes as part of its Academic All-State honors. Zoey Barnett and Kaden Howell of Madison-Grant were named first team academic all-state while Allie Gast from Alexandria earned honorable mention.
FRIDAY
Luke Candiano completed all eight of his pass attempts for 122 yards and two touchdowns — both to Tyler McKinley — as Pendleton Heights (6-3) rolled 55-8 over Shelbyville. Caden McClain added 101 yards rushing and a touchdown. The Arabians will travel to Greenfield-Central on Friday to begin the postseason.
Tyler Dollar rushed for 260 yards and a pair of scores, and Tanner Mroz added touchdowns on a punt return and end-around as Lapel closed out its regular season at 7-2 with a 39-21 win at Eastern Hancock. Kyle Shelton and Brennan Stow added touchdown runs for the Bulldogs, who will open sectional play this week at Frankton.
SATURDAY
Garringer recorded 14 kills. and Grace Holmberg added 10 as the Argylls began their championship run Saturday with a 3-1 win over Eastbrook in the semifinals. Gabby Rudy handed out 30 assists, and Greene led the M-G defense with 16 digs.
That evening, M-G (23-11) came back for a 3-2 win over Tipton to claim its first sectional championship since 2017. It was the second five-set win over the Blue Devils for the Argylls this season, and earned them a berth in Saturday’s regional at Elwood. M-G will face Carroll (23-5) at 10 a.m. and, should it advance, will meet the winner of the second semifinal match between South Adams and third-ranked Wapahani at 7 p.m.
The Sectional 40 semifinals at Wapahani featured a pair of five-set matches. Both Frankton and Wapahani came back from 2-1 deficits to advance to Saturday night’s championship.
In Wapahani’s comeback win over Alexandria, Tigers senior Kaitlyn Bair recorded her 1,000th career kill, and senior Lauren Dungan posted her 1,000th career dig. The four-year teammates reached those milestones on the same point.
