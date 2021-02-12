ALEXANDRIA — The Madison-Grant boys basketball team had a pair of celebrations during and following a 60-37 victory over Alexandria on Friday night.
The Argylls locked up the Central Indiana Conference title with a perfect 7-0 mark. Also, with 4:13 to go in the game, senior Grant Brown drove to the hoop and hit a layup that put him at 1,001 points for his career. Brown added a dunk after that to finish with 29 points, a career high.
“I’m pleased for this for the senior class,” said first-year MG coach Kevin Cherry. “They have worked too hard this year to share it with anyone.”
After Brown’s 29, no other Argyll scored more than eight points, but seven others scored, and nearly everyone shot the ball well. The visitors hit 23 of 44 attempts from the field and had just two turnovers. They broke out of a close 18-12 game by outsourcing the Tigers 25-6 in the third quarter.
“We found some energy I didn’t know if we had in that third quarter,” said Cherry, who at one point was chest down on the floor slapping it with open hands and imploring his team to attack the basket.”
The team was 6-of-8 in the third period from inside the arc.
Brown admitted he knew his point total as the game progressed.
“I just tried not to force anything,” he said. “I wouldn’t have gotten there if it hadn’t been for teammates and not just the ones on the floor but also the others that bring so much energy to the game.”
Cherry was effusive in his praise for Brown, who spent much of his career as a point guard.
“He is such an unselfish player,” he said. “He is the school’s all-time assist leader already.”
Alexandria coach Marty Carroll tried an unconventional defense against Brown and the Argylls.
“We used a triangle-and-two defense and didn’t guard Brown,” said Carroll. “He was missing some 3-pointers (2-of-8 in the first half). But they adjusted and when he went to the basket, he just went by us. Some people might have wondered about help side defense, but I told them if they did that, he would just pass it to No. 14 (Seth Moore), and he would score the points.”
Defensively, Madison-Grant held Alexandria to just 18 points through three quarters.
“We wanted to stay in front of them,” said Cherry. “We worked in practice to keep our hands back. Two hands is an automatic foul. We get Brown or Jace (Howell) in foul trouble and it might be a different game.”
The Tigers were led in scoring by Jagger Orick with 10 and Kole Stewart with seven. Orick also led the team with seven rebounds.
“We are getting better,” said Carroll. “That (Madison-Grant) is a very good team. They are better at every position than we are. But our young kids are getting better. We are starting two freshmen and a sophomore. Our junior varsity team (a two-point winner Friday) has improved by leaps and bounds.”
The Tigers (5-13) next play at Frankton on Friday. The Argylls are on the road Saturday at Southwood and are 15-3 on the year.
