INDIANAPOLIS -- As the final seconds ticked down and Arkansas guard Jalen Tate was able to drive in the lane and draw two defenders to him, freshman guard Davonte Davis had one thought in mind.
Stay ready.
Tate found Davis, who calmly hit a 10-foot jumper with 3.1 seconds left, the winning basket as third-seed Arkansas ended the Cinderella run for 15-seed Oral Roberts with a 72-70 decision in the Sweet 16 on Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
“Jalen found me, and I was able to make the shot,” Davis said.
Arkansas (25-6) rallied from down 12 points in the second half to reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995, the year the Nolan Richardson-led Razorbacks lost to UCLA in the national final. Arkansas will take on top-seed Baylor in the South Region final Monday at 9:57 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Tate, a grad transfer from Northern Kentucky, scored 22 points to lead Arkansas, while Davis added 16 points, including the clutch shot to ensure the win. Defensively, Davis was faced with the task of the nation’s leading scorer, Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas, who needed 19 shot attempts to score 25 points. Abmas had a look at a corner 3 at the buzzer to win it, but the shot clanged off the side iron.
“Devo is a guy -- he’s a shot creator,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “For a freshman, that’s a pretty big stage to ask him to do what we ask him to do defensively and then to hit some of the shots that he did.”
Musselman has noticed a swagger in Davis over the last days, as he’s donned sunglasses around the hotel and on the way to practices.
“They are not the type of sunglasses that I would wear down in Pacific Beach in San Diego,” Musselman said. “I don’t know, just all of the sudden, the last 48 hours been wearing sunglasses into our dinners and breakfasts … even when the sun’s not out, he’s wearing them.”
Oral Roberts (18-11), just the second 15-seed to ever make a Sweet 16 appearance, was poised to become the first to reach the Elite Eight when it went up 46-34 on a jumper by guard Kareem Thompson with 15:26 remaining. That’s when Musselman called a timeout.
“The message was to play harder,” Davis said. “We weren’t defending. We weren’t doing the things we needed to do to stay in the game.”
Arkansas responded with an 11-3 run, cutting the Oral Roberts lead to 48-45 on a pair of free throws from freshman guard Moses Moody with 12:44 remaining. Moody added 14 points for Arkansas, while former Indiana forward Justin Smith posted a double-double for the Razorbacks with 12 points and 14 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards.
Arkansas, which rallied from down 10 points to beat Oral Roberts 87-76 on Dec. 20, found a way to erase another double-digit deficit against the Golden Eagles.
“Right now, we’ve been a really, really good second-half team all year,” Musselman said. “You’ve got to be able make adjustments at halftime.”
Davis tied the score at 58 for Arkansas with a jumper in the lane, then put the Razorbacks up 66-62 with a fast break layup with 3:43 left. Oral Roberts made one last push, going up 69-68 on a three-point play by Kevin Obanor with 1:48 left. Tate answered with a jumper to put Arkansas back up 70-69, and Oral Roberts forward Francis Lacis -- who was fouled on a putback attempt with 31 seconds left -- made just one of two free-throw attempts to knot the score at 70.
As Arkansas fans celebrated with their “Woo-Pig Sooie” cheers as they headed for the exits, it was heartbreak for Oral Roberts. Abmas and Obanor again played all 40 minutes, with Obanor recording a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Afterward, Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills blamed himself for getting a first-half technical, which resulted in two points for Arkansas in a game decided by two points.
“When you get a technical and lose by two, it's a tough pill to swallow,” Mills said.
Oral Roberts had upset two-seed Ohio State and seven-seed Florida to become the first 15-seed since Florida Gulf Coast in 2015 to reach the Sweet 16.
