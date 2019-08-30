FAIRMOUNT -- Madison-Grant’s strong second-half push was not enough to top Eastern at home.
Eastern’s first half dominance propelled the Comets to take down the Argylls 42-24.
It did not take long at all for Eastern to find the scoreboard in Friday’s contest against Madison-Grant. In fact, it only took 1:35 for sophomore quarterback Austin Roberts to find senior Elijah Elkins in the end zone to kick off the game.
“I felt pretty good out there,” Roberts said. “I will work on seeing the outside and middle linebackers to be able to find them during a play.”
The Roberts-Elkins connection did not stop as the pair contributed to two touchdowns and over 70 yards. It was all Roberts in the first half with four touchdown passes and 35 yards rushing. Eastern ended the first half with 126 yards in the air and 209 yards on the ground. This set up Eastern to a 35-6 lead after 24 minutes of competition.
“I felt offensively that we were very, very efficient,” Edwards said. “We turned the ball over a little bit, but that’s OK. I want the kids to get some experience.”
However, Madison-Grant came out rolling in the second half and went on to score on a 5-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Seth Lugar. The 2-point conversion attempt was no good, so the Argylls were down 35-12.
M-G focused on a rushing-centric offense that never really found its groove until it was too late. Because of Eastern’s aggressive defensive line, the Aryglls' running game notched one touchdown in the first half and three in the second. As the game went on, Eastern’s defense slowed down. Madison-Grant took advantage as much as it could.
“I felt like we got fatigued, and Madison-Grant did an awesome job of grinding us down,” Edwards said. “Their kids played their butts off and did a great job, but those are things we have to address this week with conditioning.”
Senior Randall Fultz carried the Argylls' offense with three rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately for M-G, Eastern created too large of a differential to come back.
Despite committing 11 penalties, the Comets still remained in control for a majority of the contest. The score differential could have been even higher if it weren’t for big-time holding and block-in-the-back calls.
“If you take away the penalties, we probably had three more scores on the board,” Eastern head coach Josh Edwards said. “We had some drive-killers there with the penalties. We will be doing some extra conditioning for those.”
Although the passing game was strong, its relationship with the rush worked out well for Eastern. The Comets’ offense recorded over 270 yards on the ground. This is, in part, thanks to a tough offensive line.
“I thought our offensive line blocked outstanding,” Edwards said. “We were also able to break some good runs with blocks from our outside receivers.”
Although Madison-Grant really applied the pressure to start the second half, it was not enough to overcome such a large Eastern lead.
