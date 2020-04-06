FAIRMOUNT — Morgan Conliff was the lone senior for the Madison-Grant softball team this season and was its representative in the 2020 softball Elite 11.
Conliff hit .310 last season with two home runs, four doubles, and seven RBI.
Conliff also played volleyball and basketball during her time at Madison-Grant, scoring 2.6 points per game on the hardwood as a junior.
She will be attending Ivy Tech next year and studying dental hygiene.
Here is her senior letter:
“As an athlete, you never want your sport to end, especially the sport you worked so hard to better yourself at mentally and physically. As an athlete, a jersey and number is more than just something you wear during a game. It means more. It means you’re representing your school and community where you grew up and your friends, families and peers who support you through it all.
“I never thought this is the way my career as a Madison-Grant Lady Argyll would end. The memories my teammates and I have by winning games, tournaments and having a bond with each other that I will cherish forever means more to me than you could ever imagine. I have had multiple supporters throughout my career. My parents have watched me play softball for as long as I can remember. They always sat at games to watch me play, whether it was 30 degrees and raining or 75 and sunny. My teammates have been my rock. They have pushed me every day in practice to be a better person and player, and I am forever thankful for them to be my best friends.
“I am truly thankful and blessed to have the coaches I had. They pushed me harder than anyone else every single day. They pushed me mentally to be a better leader towards my teammates and physically to be a better player on the field. It’s special to have a bond with your coaches. I know that they care about me more as a person than a player. I am forever thankful for that bond, and I will always cherish it.
“If I would have known that my junior year was the last time I would step on the field, get in the batter's box or go to breakfast with my teammates, I would have never taken it for granted. I will always cherish 3½ years here and I am forever thankful and truly blessed to have experienced and accomplished the things that I have. Most importantly, I am forever grateful to have been a Lady Argyll.
“No. 3 forever and always, Morgan Conliff”