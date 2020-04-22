INDIANAPOLIS – From the late August evening when Andrew Luck announced his retirement to a stunned audience of media at Lucas Oil Stadium, only one question has mattered for the Indianapolis Colts.
Who will be the next franchise quarterback?
It’s not a query that’s been muttered much around these parts. Since Peyton Manning was drafted in 1998, the Colts had been set for the long-term at that position every year until the injuries mounted and Luck prematurely cut short his celebrated career.
As such, the current uncertainty at the position seems foreign to Indianapolis. But this is how much of the rest of the NFL lives, and general manager Chris Ballard is far from panic mode.
He was in Chicago in 2005 when the Bears won the NFC North with rookie Kyle Orton under center. And he saw Chicago advance to the Super Bowl a year later with Rex Grossman as its starter.
Ballard understands the unique importance of the position. It’s why he broke from his usual pattern and signed 38-year-old Philip Rivers last month to fill the void for 2020. It’s why he also has been open to keeping Jacoby Brissett on the roster as an experienced backup who can keep the team afloat in a pinch.
But he’s also aware of the draft mistakes that have been made by teams in the past, and he’s determined not to repeat them.
“You can’t force the quarterback position, especially in the draft,” Ballard said. “I think history has shown that. It’s got to be the right guy, the right fit for us and for our staff and for our organization. So I don’t know when that’s going to happen – maybe this year, maybe next year, maybe two years from now. I don’t know.
“I’m not going to force it, much to everybody’s dismay, and it might drive everybody nuts, but I’m not going to force that issue. When we decide to take one up that we think is going to be the future guy of this franchise, you’ve got to be right.”
Some have interpreted those words to mean Ballard is taking himself out of this year’s draft class and tabling the quarterback conversation for at least another year. That’s a real possibility. But it’s far from a certainty.
Every roster move Ballard makes is driven by value. In free agency, he sets a price on a player’s services and rarely exceeds it.
It’s no different with the draft.
Ballard is careful not to raise expectations for a prospect beyond a reasonable level. That’s what happens when teams “reach” for a player beyond his projected draft slot, and that’s especially true for quarterbacks.
Just one thing will fuel Ballard’s decision making when the first round begins Thursday night – the draft board he and his staff have spent months building to reflect the team’s player evaluations.
“We’re always going to take the best player,” Ballard said. “If we have a guy ranked above him, we spend all this time getting this board right and set. Once it’s set by next Thursday, we’re not changing. We’re not moving it. Whether it’s wideout, whether it’s defensive line, whether it’s o-line – you don’t know.
“You’ve got to let it play out. We’re always going to take the higher talent. Now if it’s even and it’s a position of need, then, yeah, we’ll take the guy that’s the position of need over the even.”
There aren’t many glaring needs on the roster heading into 2020.
Wide receiver ranks near the top of the list, but it’s also a position widely regarded as being among the deepest in several years. The Colts also could look to add a tight end to replace Eric Ebron, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a free agent.
Beyond that, Indianapolis is mostly looking to add depth. The offensive line is one of the team’s strengths, but the departure of key reserves Joe Haeg (to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Josh Andrews (to the New York Jets) has created a need for depth. And left tackle Anthony Castonzo’s status on a two-year deal leaves open the possibility of selecting his replacement in what is deemed to be a strong draft class.
The Colts also could add another pass rusher to their repertoire and beef up the depth in the defensive secondary.
Ballard and his staff have prepared for all contingencies in a draft that promises to be one of the most unique in history. The general manager will draft alone from his basement in Westfield with his assistants, scouts and coaches connected electronically.
He had a generator installed in his house in case of a power outage, and the Colts planned to run through various disaster scenarios in case something unexpected happens while they’re on the clock.
For now, Indianapolis is not scheduled to pick until No. 34 overall – the second pick of the second round on Friday. That’s the spot where the team landed Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin last season.
Every draft is highly scrutinized, but Ballard realizes this year will be even more so. The restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic have caused teams to get creative, and the results of their efforts soon will be on display for all to see.
“We’re not going to change our process, how we scout and how we make decisions,” Ballard said. “We are going to draft, and we are going to let it rip. To be honest with you, I would like more picks. I feel very confident. I’d like more picks.
“We’ll see if that happens or not, but I feel confident in our group. I feel confident in our work and what we have done, and we think we are going to acquire good players.”
