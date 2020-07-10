BLOOMINGTON – It’s the nightmare scenario, one in the back of the mind of every professional team executive or college athletic administrator.
What if, as sports reopen with COVID-19 still rampant across the country, a healthy, professional or college athlete contracts the virus, becomes seriously ill, or dies?
Is it plausible? Consider a 23-year-old Iranian women’s indoor soccer player, Elham Sheikhi, died after contracting COVID-19 and spending 10 days in the hospital in late February. According to Centers of Disease Control Statics, there have been 474 coronavirus deaths in the 15-34 age group in the United States, accounting for less than one percent (.35) of the 134,000 deaths nationwide.
The virus has shown no signs of slowing down with a record 62,425 cases reported Wednesday due to a surge of cases in the south and west in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California. Still, two professional leagues are moving ahead with plans to play later this month, with Major League Baseball set to begin July 23 at home stadiums and the NBA to re-start on July 31 with all games played at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex.
Indiana Pacers team president Kevin Pritchard said there is some concern about going to Florida, a current COVID-19 hot spot. But he said he’s confident with the safety protocols that the NBA and Disney have put in place. Players will be kept in the bubble environment at Disney Hotels for up to three months, with no outside visitors or fans in the stands.
“We get in the bubble, we’re tested twice a day,” Pritchard said. “What Disney does in terms of their cleaning up and their protocols, I saw one booklet it was 122 pages on how they are doing the hotel, just the hotel and their protocols. So my comfort, my anxiety, my comfort has gone way up and my anxiety has gone down because I really believe that being in this place could be the safest place in the world, because people aren’t coming together, everybody will be shielded in garb, with masks, with facial shields, when they clean the rooms. It’s impressive on what they’ve put together.”
The restart of college football is murkier, considering recent setbacks as teams have returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Ohio State put a one-week pause on voluntary college football workouts after an undisclosed number of positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday, while North Carolina, after an outbreak in which 37 of its athletes tested positive for COVID-19, halted its football workouts.
On Thursday, the Big Ten announced it plans to go to a conference-only schedule, and Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren did not rule out the possibility of postponing college football in the fall if conditions throughout the country are not improving,
Dan Lust, a New York-based attorney and sports legal expert, said from a liability perspective, a plaintiff would have to prove negligence and proximate causation if infected by the virus.
“You have to show the team, the school, the league, whatever the venue that is controlling the stadium or wherever the fans are coming, they acted in some way careless, but that carelessness caused you to contract the coronavirus,” Lust said. “The reason that that’s a difficult sell is you can get coronavirus any number of ways, maybe it’s going back to the hotel, and something in the hotel is how you got it …
“So when it comes to liability at the end of the day it’s going to be very hard to have a successful case and show that one of these venues is liable, but the reason that it’s a concern is because of the end of the day no one wants to get hit with a lawsuit, and it’s just really bad PR.”
Colleges around the country still have had athletes sign pledge waivers before returning to workouts, which have come under scrutiny as to whether they are binding legal documents. Outgoing former Indiana athletic director Fred Glass released a statement last week re-iterating that IU student-athlete pledge forms, which put responsibility on players for social distancing conduct, wearing masks and personal hygiene, do not constitute a waiver of liability.
“There is a question as to whether it would be enforceable because on one level, there are assumption of the risk waivers that are deemed unconscionable, that they are too over-inclusive,” Lust said. “So at this point, we don’t really know how COVID-19 is infected in somebody. So you are, I think from the human perspective, every time you leave your house, you go into the grocery store, or you do anything you are assuming some risk, you are consciously aware of it.”
At Penn State, six athletic programs (football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball) returned to campus in June for voluntary workouts. Nittany Lions football players were quarantined in local hotels upon their return to State College. Before being cleared for team-related activities, they underwent temperature checks and were given coronavirus tests.
Players said typical amenities such as the team’s nutrition bar and players’ lounge are restricted.
“As far as the (coronavirus) test, it was a unique experience,” Penn State cornerback Keaton Ellis said. “It wasn’t too invasive. It took 15 seconds. It was quick. As far as access to facilities, they’re being very strict. They have a lot of stuff in place so we can move forward successfully. Right now, we’re strictly going to be in Holuba for the most part. That stuff will evolve as time goes on, and they’re just looking out for our health, which is good. They have really good plans put in place.”
Last Thursday, Penn State Vice President for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour said 102 Nittany Lions student-athletes were tested for the coronavirus as of June 30, and all tests came back negative. Penn State said it will share results of tests every two weeks.
Should any Nittany Lions student-athletes, coaches or athletic staff members contract the virus, Barbour said the school has plans in place to address the exposure.
“(That’s) completely controlled by sports medicine,” Barbour said. “And that is that the individual who tests positive is immediately isolated – depending on whether it’s a student, depending on where they live, depending on if it’s a staff member – that could be at home. So they are immediately isolated and then… they are asked a bunch of questions that assist with the contact tracing.”
According to Barbour, Penn State hasn’t required any of its student-athletes to sign coronavirus waivers.
“We have not asked our students to sign any kind of waiver,” Barbour said. “We do have what we are calling our ‘One Team Pledge’ that all of our student-athletes and eventually staff will sign. All that is is a reiteration of all of the educational stuff, all of the protocols, and frankly, kind of an acknowledgment of the importance to themselves, their teammates, others, their coaches on how important following these protocols are. And that they pledge to follow them.”
--Elton Hayes contributed to this story.
