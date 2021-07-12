ANDERSON -- Chayce McDermott is going pro.
The former Pendleton Heights and Ball State star was drafted in the fourth round (No. 132 overall) Monday by the Houston Astros.
McDermott is the first Arabian to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft since Mitch Patishall in 2012, and he's the highest pick with ties to the school since Brock Huntzinger was chosen with the 114th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2007.
McDermott's brother, Sean, appeared in 18 games as a rookie with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies this season after starring at Butler.
McDermott was a star in his own right at Ball State, going 8-2 with a 3.05 ERA and finishing fifth in the nation with 125 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings this season.
"Chayce has worked extremely hard in climbing a mountain to become the best he can be," Cardinals coach Rich Maloney told the school's website. "He has continued to get better each year, and his development culminates with this year's draft selection. He has added his name to the many high draft picks we have had at Ball State. We are excited for his future and proud of his success."
McDermott is the 66th Ball State player to be drafted under Maloney and the 11th taken in the first four rounds.
According to THB Sports' research, he is also the seventh player drafted from Pendleton Heights and the third in the first four rounds.
Former Arabians coach Travis Keesling is not surprised by McDermott's continued rise.
"I had nothing to do with Chase's success," he said in a text message to THB Sports. "That was all hard work and determination on his part. I'm extremely happy to see it all pay off for him and wish him the absolute best."
This story will be updated.
