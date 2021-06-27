ANDERSON – New Castle driver Jason Atkinson used the right tire management strategy to capture the Tom Wood Auto Group 150 at Anderson Speedway on Saturday.
On Knapp Supply Night, Atkinson set the fast time during qualifying and as a result of the invert started ninth in the 20-car field.
Andrew Teepe took the lead from the pole position in the Champion Racing Association’s Four Crown Series race for the Street Stocks.
Atkinson moved into the top five after 20 laps behind Teepe, Brett Hudson, Chuck Barnes Jr. and Dale Harper.
Hudson took the lead on Lap 42 with an inside pass of Teepe on the front straight, with Barnes and Atkinson slipping into the second and third spots before the mid-race break.
On the restart, Atkinson quickly moved into the third spot and -- following the second caution period of the night -- passed Barnes on the front straight and closed on Hudson.
The final caution flag waved on Lap 111 when Chad Pendleton made contact with the Turn 3 retaining wall while running in the top five.
Atkinson took advantage on the restart to pass Hudson with an outside pass on the front straight and went on to win by 1.6 seconds over Hudson with Barnes, Harper and Mark Eads Jr. rounding out the top five.
“I was concerned about starting ninth in the field,” Atkinson said in the Riley & Son Victory Lane. “I just tried to be patient and save the tires. I really appreciate Brett racing me clean on the restart.”
It was Atkinson’s third win in the Four Crown Series and fifth overall with the CRA Street Stocks.
Kyle Frame used the right strategy to win the 75-lap Vore’s Compact Touring Series event, using for the first time a virtual pit stop.
The drivers were required to make one complete stop in the Anderson Speedway crossover during the race.
Frame, along with most of the field, made his required stop early in the race.
Fast-qualifier Chris Jennings, along with Jake Albright and Derek Robinson, decided on a strategy to stop late in the race.
Jennings took the lead from Bo Hoelscher on Lap 10 and led to Lap 35 when he made the mandatory stop.
That put Alrbright on the point chased by Frame, Tom Gossar and Hoelscher.
Albright pitted on Lap 44 which put Frame into the lead chased by Gossar and Hoelscher.
Gossar took the lead on Lap 50 with an outside pass of Frame on the front straight.
The driver on the move was Jennings, charging back through the field. When the final caution flag waved on Lap 68, he was running third.
Frame powered by Gossar on the restart to win by 1.6 seconds with Terry Eaton Jr., Jennings and Albright rounding out the top five.
“I haven’t had much luck here in the past,” Frame said following the victory. “I knew we had the win after watching Chris using the outside lane.”
Gossar said his car lost power with 15 laps remaining.
“I was just trying to hold on,” he said.
For the second consecutive event, there was a first-time winner in the Legends Division with Shirley driver Drew Evans leading the entire distance.
Dalton Conner and Xavier King rounded out the top three.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.