New Castle driver Jason Atkinson, the hottest driver in Champion Racing Association Street Stock competition, will seek his sixth win of 2021 on Saturday night.
The CRA Street Stocks will compete in a 150-lap event on T-Mobile Night at Anderson Speedway, and the CRA Sportsman Late Models will contest the Tom Wood Honda 100.
Atkinson won the earlier 150-lap Street Stock event, his second feature victory at Anderson Speedway. He also has wins at Shady Bowl, Winchester and Mount Lawn speedways this year.
He has swept all three Four Crown events for the Street Stocks, which is a series inside CRA’s championship.
Atkinson took advantage of a restart on Lap 111 to pass Brett Hudson with an outside move on the front straight and went on to win by 1.6 seconds over Hudson in the June 150-lap feature.
Atkinson has a 59-point advantage over Andrew Teepe for the season championship.
Morristown’s Jeff Marcum, who is seeking a fifth McGunegill Engine Performance Late Model championship, has recorded a CRA win at Anderson this season.
He has scored four victories on the high-banked quarter-mile oval this season.
Billy Hutson won the PGG 100 earlier this year with Marcum finishing second.
The Fort Wayne driver had been waiting for 15 years to score a victory at Anderson Speedway.
Other CRA Sportsman Late Model winners in 2021 include Austin Coe and Cassten Everridge.
Everidge enters the Saturday race with a two-point margin over Hutson.
The Midwest Champ Karts and CRA Jr. Late Models are on the racing program.
Cole Rhoten is the most recent Champ Kart winner, edging Scott Carson at the finish line in June.
Qualifying is set for 6 p.m. with racing at 7:30. Adults tickets are $15, tickets for children are $5 and children 5-and-under are admitted free.
