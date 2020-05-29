ANDERSON -- Anderson University announced Friday that Jeremi (Mitchel) Schortgen, Ryan Bennison, Michael Niccum, Gary Gerould and the 2000 men's soccer team will comprise its 2020 induction class for the Athletic Hall of Fame.
A Monroe native, Schortgen joined the Ravens volleyball program in 1999. She holds the school record with 5,832 assists, a total that ranks second all-time in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
A four-time All-HCAC first-team selection, Schortgen also compiled 1,795 digs -- the third-most in program history.
She recorded the two highest single-season assist totals in school history -- 1,529 in 2002 and 1,499 in 2001 -- and won HCAC Player of the Week honors four times.
She was named AU's Senior Female Athlete of the Year in 2003.
Bennison joined the men's soccer team in 1997 and was twice named to the All-HCAC first team while winning conference MVP honors as a senior in 2000.
The West Lafayette native ranks in the top 10 in school history for interceptions (145), goals (18), assists (11) and minutes.
As a senior, Bennison tied for the team lead with 11 goals while adding six assists and 54 interceptions.
He scored six goals and added three assists as a junior while leading the Ravens with 33 interceptions.
Bennison returned to Anderson in 2008 and spent three years as an assistant coach for the men's soccer program.
He was tabbed the head men's soccer coach at Bridgewater College in 2011, where he holds the program record for coaching wins.
Niccum joined the wrestling program in 1980 and twice earned All-Hoosier Buckeye Collegiate Conference honors.
The Muncie native posted a 21-8 record as a senior in 1983-84 and was named the HBCC's Most Valuable Wrestler.
He finished second in the Little State Championships and repeated as NAIA District 21 champion while also being named the district's Most Valuable Wrestler. He ended his career with an eighth-place national finish and earned honorable mention NAIA All-American honors.
In 1982-83, Niccum posted a 21-7 record and finished fifth in the nation while earning NAIA All-American status.
Gerould competed in cross country and golf for the Ravens beginning in 1958. He is being honored in the Meritorious Service category for his work covering AU athletics for The Herald Bulletin while still a student.
The Midland, Michigan, native has been the radio play-by-play announcer for the Sacramento Kings since 1985, calling more than 1,600 NBA games.
His career began as a sportscaster for KCRA-TV in Sacramento, California, and he has covered more than 1,100 events as a TV announcer for ABC, ESPN and NBC.
Gerould's broadcasting career includes coverage of the 1988 Summer Olympics, the Indianapolis 500 and the NFL. He's called IndyCar races for 25 years and covered the NHRA for 15 years beginning in 2000.
The 2000 men's soccer team finished 13-8 overall and won the HCAC regular season and tournament titles. Its 5-0 record in conference play represents the program's only undefeated mark.
The Ravens also set program records with 53 goals, 62 assists and six first-team All-HCAC selections. Bennison was named the league's MVP and was joined on the first team by Adam Biedenbach, Chad Frank, Andy Foreman, Bill Hullinger and Brendon Matthews.
The AU Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 1997 by former athletic director Barrett Bates. It was set up to recognize former Raven athletes, coaches and contributors.
The 11-member Hall of Fame committee is chaired by AD Marcie Taylor. Inductees are announced each spring and formally inducted during a Homecoming week program each fall.
Nominations for future classes can be submitted to Taylor at mjtaylor@anderson.edu.
